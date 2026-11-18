Lecturer in Physics and Data Science, Queen Mary University of London

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Ed Macaulay is a Lecturer in Physics and Data Science at Queen Mary University of London. He holds a PhD in astrophysics from the University of Oxford and has a research background in supernova cosmology and dark energy. He won the SEPNet Innovation Project Award for the outreach initiative 'A Bite of Space-Time', and is the author of 'First Steps in Space-Time: A Brief Introduction to Special Relativity'. He has a scholarship interest in Physics Education Research, and his teaching experience spans introductory astronomy, general relativity and cosmology, data science, and applications of artificial intelligence. His public engagement work has been supported by the Queen Mary Centre for Public Engagement, and he has presented outreach events as part of Pint of Science, Astronomy on Tap, Stargazing Live, and Café Scientifique. He is committed to making science more accessible, understandable, engaging, and for everyone.

–present Lecturer in Physics and Data Science, Queen Mary University of London

2012 University of Oxford, DPhil in Astrophysics

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