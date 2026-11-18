MENAFN - The Conversation) Coal production and oil and gas extraction helped Queensland and the Northern Territory economies grow faster than all the other states last year, new data show.

Their growth was highlighted in annual data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics comparing economic performance across the Australian states.

The report focuses on gross state product (GSP). This is the state and territory equivalent of gross domestic product (GDP), the most commonly used measure of the size of the national economy.

The fastest growing were those with the largest mining sectors. The Northern Territory economy grew by 3.2% driven by strength in oil and gas extraction and gold mining. Queensland grew 3.1%, with mining the biggest contributor as well, led by increased coal production on rising export demand. Western Australia grew 2.4%.

Victoria posted the slowest growth in the nation at just 1.7% in 2025-26.

Across the nation, Australia's total GDP grew by 2.3% in the year to June 2026. The ABS noted that growth was recorded across all industry groups. The largest contributors included finance, mining, construction and health care.

The largest state economies

Unsurprisingly, New South Wales and Victoria, the most populous states, also have the largest sized economies overall. They account for 31% and 23% of our national economy. Queensland and Western Australia are catching up, now accounting for 19% and 16%.

The ACT, with a population of 490,000, has a larger GSP than Tasmania – despite the Apple Isle's bigger population of 581,000. A higher proportion of the ACT's younger population has a job. And the more educated workforce is more productive.

All states and territories expanded their economies in 2025-26.

States whose populations are growing faster are likely to have faster growth in GSP.

On a per person basis, the fastest growth was in the Northern Territory and Tasmania. Tasmania is not usually thought of as a mining state, but this year gold production made a significant contribution. The farm sector also contributed with strong demand for meat and a good crop harvest.

The weakest performer was Victoria where GSP per person was unchanged. It was held back by a contraction in oil and gas extraction, while the biggest source of growth was in financial services and insurance.

How has Victoria's economy been going over the medium term?

The Victorian government has been criticised for its handling of the state economy. And today's flat GSP per person numbers will probably amplify that, especially coming in the midst of an election campaign.

Since 2014–15 (the start of the Andrews-Allan-Carroll governments) the average growth in real GSP per person has been 0.8% in Victoria. This is actually slightly better than the national average of 0.7% over the same 11-year period.

The Victorian economy grew more slowly during the COVID era, reflecting longer lockdowns.

Over the longer term, Victoria's economy has been affected by the gradual decline in Australia's manufacturing sector as a share of the economy. Manufacturing is disproportionately represented in Victoria.

So it is possible to reach different conclusions about Victoria's relative economic performance, depending on the time period chosen for the comparison.

How income differs across the states

A similar pattern to GSP can be seen in the data on real gross state income per person. This also captures the impact of swings in the prices of exports and imports.

The major industry where this is important is mining. This creates more volatility in the average incomes in Western Australia and the Northern Territory than in other parts of the country.

The mining states have benefited from higher commodity prices since the turn of the century.

Western Australia's good fortune is shared by redistributing some of it to the other states and territories through the carve-up of revenue from the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The extent of this distribution has, however, been reduced by a controversial deal developed by then Treasurer Scott Morrison in 2018. This gives all states in theory a guaranteed minimum share of the GST pool, regardless of their revenue. In practice, this gives WA much greater fiscal capacity because of its mining royalties.

The special deal was agreed despite WA having been supported by the rest of Australia when it was poorer for most of the 20th century.

Read more: The controversial GST deal with the states is under review. There are better alternatives