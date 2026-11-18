I have a PhD in political science and Masters degrees in Economics, Arts (History) and Applied Finance. I have headed the economics division at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and been a senior economist with the Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank for International Settlements and Australian Treasury and secretary to the Senate Economics Committee.

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