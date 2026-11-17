MENAFN - The Conversation) The headlines of recent weeks and months have been dominated by men accused of doing terrible things to women.

Russell Brand has been jailed for historical crimes of rape and sexual assault, and now David Walliams is under police investigation for allegations about his grooming and predatory behaviour towards teenage girls (allegations he denies).

It's significant that these historical cases are coming to public attention now. They represent a form of legal accountability that has taken years to arrive.

But we should not mistake justice finally catching up with some prominent men for evidence the culture has caught up too. The behaviours and attitudes these cases expose are hardly confined to the past.

Recent cases, including the Cornell Seven in the United States, remind us these are not simply historical problems. They point to the continuing challenges of sexual violence and entitlement.

All of this occurs against the backdrop of an increasingly noisy debate about boys and young men being“in crisis”. Some warn against“shaming” men and boys as we hold them to account for poor treatment of women.

But shame can be constructive. And our current cultural moment shows us why it's needed.

A misogynistic world

These are all different cases with different circumstances. While Brand has been convicted and sentenced, no charges have been laid against Walliams so far.

But all these instances reinforce that there is still considerable work to do to protect women.

It's not just at the level of culturally celebrated men. The misogynistic attitudes that underpin these acts of harm remain present in our schools, workplaces, sporting organisations and wider society.

Misogyny is also the common thread throughout the disparate content in the manosphere, which itself has been the focus of much media coverage this year.

Research has shown misogyny can also be the clearest warning sign of future violent extremism. It can't be dismissed as merely rhetoric: misogyny poses a real risk to the safety of women and girls.

Read more: You'd better start paying attention to the manosphere. You're living in it

Walking on eggshells

Feminist organisations and those working to prevent men's violence are routinely warned, particularly by boys' and men's advocacy organisations, not to shame boys or make them feel like future perpetrators of violence.

This has become a common warning: violence prevention work must be careful about how it engages boys, so as not to alienate them.

These warnings distract from the substance of gender violence prevention work. Attention shifts away from the behaviours and attitudes that need to change and towards the supposed harm caused by asking boys to confront them.

There is a striking irony here. We seem increasingly concerned about boys being shamed for something they have not done, while remaining far less concerned with making the behaviours that actually harm women and girls shameful.

Shame on who?

A big part of the problem is how we understand shame. We have become accustomed to thinking of it primarily as an attack on someone's confidence or sense of self that can provoke defensiveness and even aggression.

But this is only one way shame operates. Shame can also have a generative social and cultural function. It can reinforce shared expectations, establish boundaries and signal that certain behaviours are unacceptable.

The mistake is to treat these different functions as though they are the same.

We should not humiliate boys, make them feel ashamed of who they are or suggest they are destined to perpetrate violence.

But we should want them to recognise that misogyny, sexual entitlement and the abuse of power are shameful.

Following the conviction of her ex-husband and 47 other men for raping her, Gisèle Pelicot said“shame must change sides”.

This offers a powerful reminder of where shame belongs. It should not belong to women who experience sexual violence, or those who speak about it. It belongs with those who perpetrate it.

But making shame change sides requires more than condemning individual acts of sexual violence. It means confronting the masculine norms of dominance and control that enable, excuse and normalise these behaviours.

Tackling the real problem

We need to be honest with boys about this. Teaching boys to recognise and resist these expectations is not blaming them for men's violence. It's inviting them to question and reject norms that underpin harms to boys themselves, as well as the women, girls and gender diverse people they interact with.

When commentators and boys' and men's advocacy organisations frame this education as in any way shaming boys, they construct a grievance narrative in which boys are portrayed as under attack. The challenge to harmful masculine norms is then situated as the problem, rather than the norms themselves.

Boys learn about gender and relationships from families, schools, friends, media and institutions, including from what adults choose to challenge or ignore. That was true in the early 2000s, when prominent men could enjoy celebrity and public admiration despite cultures of misogyny and sexual entitlement.

It is true now, as the cases currently in the public eye remind us.

We should want boys to recognise these behaviours, and the cultures that sustain them, as shameful. Our responsibility is to give them the understanding, confidence and critical tools to reach that conclusion for themselves.