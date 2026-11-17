Professor of Sociology, School of Social Sciences, Monash University

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Steve is Professor of Sociology, School of Social Sciences, Monash University. His research centres two key strands: changes and continuities in contemporary masculinities, and also transitions from youth to young adulthood.

Steve has published widely on these subjects in various international journals, and he is author of several books, including 'Young Working Class Men in Transition' (Routledge 2018), 'Gender, Masculinity and Video gaming' (Plagrave 2019, with Marcus Maloney and Tim Graham), and 'Youth Sociology' (Palgrave 2020, with Alan France, Julia Coffey and Cathy Waite).

2015–present Professor, Monash University

2011 University of Kent, UK, PhD (passed without revision)

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