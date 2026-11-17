MENAFN - The Conversation) “Tonight New Zealand has voted, and it looks like an MMP special,” Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told National Party supporters just after midnight on November 8. It capped a protracted election night in which journalists valiantly tried to explain parliamentary overhangs.

Luxon's statement pointed to the mixed member proportional system as the source of this confusion. Debate has raged in the week since. MMP has been described as“broken” and“stuffed”, with others discussing“why the election throws MMP into question”.

Now, a group of 46 electoral experts, including former prime minister Geoffrey Palmer, is calling on all political parties to“commit to adjusting MMP's settings to safeguard proportionality”.

The 2026 election certainly delivered its share of MMP firsts: a provisional overhang of 11 seats; the first party comprised of entirely new MPs crossing the 5% threshold; and restricted pre-election enrolment rules.

Two previous reviews of MMP have recommended changes that weren't acted on. What is needed now is careful stewardship of New Zealand's democratic system, not scapegoating of MMP.

Putting the 'proportional' back into MMP

Much of the past week's debate has rightly focused on the overhang and the disproportionate result it is likely to deliver for the next parliament.

The overhang is a feature of how MMP currently works: voters get two ticks, one for a local electorate member and one for a party (which sets each party's proportional share of seats).

A candidate who wins an electorate enters parliament even if their party's electorate seats exceed its party-vote entitlement. The extra seats become an overhang: a disproportionate result in a proportional system.

Until now, overhangs have never exceeded three seats. The possible 11 seat overhang this time, and campaigns to exploit an electoral loophole on the left and right to create one, is different.

But it doesn't follow that the entire electoral system should change. Proportionality can be protected without abandoning MMP.

Germany, from which New Zealand adapted the system, has fixed its own overhang problem: the party vote is now decisive, and electorate winners not covered by their party's share do not take up seats.

Another option is to raise the share of list seats, or the size of parliament, so overhangs become less likely.

Electoral reviews that went nowhere

MMP's settings need adjusting before the next election to avoid any long-term loss of trust in the democratic system.

By international standards, New Zealand is relatively rare in changing its electoral system. But it has been less willing to maintain that system. There have been two independent reviews since MMP's adoption, and both were shelved.

After most voters chose to keep MMP in the 2011 referendum, the Electoral Commission made several recommendations to strengthen proportionality in parliament:

abolish the“coat-tailing” rule (where if a party wins a single electorate seat it is allocated a percentage of list seats based on its party vote) lower the party-vote threshold to 4% remove the provision for overhang seats.

Then Justice Minister Judith Collins declined to act, arguing that changes were“impossible” because of disagreement between political parties.

A decade on, the 2023 Independent Electoral Review recommended broadly similar things (among 140 other suggestions):

a 3.5% threshold an end to coat-tailing a fixed 60:40 ratio of electorate to list seats

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith (who is out of parliament now because of the overhang effect) ruled out the seat-ratio change the day he released the report.

Neither review anticipated a major party winning seven more electorates than its party vote warrants. That is a new problem needing fresh work.

But the track record of shelved reviews also suggests a tendency to let known weaknesses accumulate, rather than address them.

Claiming there is a lack of party consensus is not convincing. The Electoral Amendment Act 2025, which ended same-day enrolment for voting, was passed without cross-party agreement – and against Ministry of Justice advice that it could lower turnout.

Electoral law can change quickly when governments want it to.

Better stewardship of MMP

For all its curve balls, the 2026 election also showed what proportional representation can deliver: a new party and a shift towards smaller parties. The three decades of MMP have consistently delivered more diverse parliaments.

For the first time, neither Labour nor National cleared 30% of the party vote. National's share fell by almost nine points – a decline that began well before this year's vote-splitting campaign.

Voters backed local National MPs while withholding support from the party and its leader. Labour, led by a former prime minister voted out in 2023, failed to capitalise. Blaming MMP for all this mistakes the symptom for the cause.

A fragmented election result is what MMP is designed to handle. The coming weeks may produce innovations in cross-party agreements, built through negotiation. That is not a malfunction.

Scapegoating MMP also distracts from larger questions about the health of New Zealand democracy.

Foremost are longstanding concerns about concentrated executive power, recently reflected in the use of parliamentary urgency to pass laws and polarised politics. A proportional electoral system helps, but other constitutional safeguards are needed.

On the back of restricted enrolment, voter turnout is on track to be the second lowest in history, 74.6%, down from 78.2% in 2023.

Meanwhile, an OECD survey of 37 member and 25 partner countries ranked New Zealand last on political lobbying regulation. And by one estimate paid journalism roles have halved over the past decade, with roughly one journalist for every 4,000 people, half the ratio in Australia.

These are the democratic foundations MMP rests on and which demand governments capable of working through their differences – exactly what MMP was designed to produce.