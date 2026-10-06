Sylvia Nissen is a political scientist and human geographer who specialises in environmental politics, civic engagement and disaster studies. Her research examines how people participate in times of crisis and environmental change, including sudden on-set disasters and slower-moving crises like climate change. Over the past decade, she has investigated different forms of political participation, including activism and grassroots organising, and her recent work examines public engagement with conservation, biosecurity and genetic technologies.

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