MENAFN - The Conversation) Not too long ago, when politicians wanted to reach the public they had to get past journalists, editors and producers, who collectively decided what made the news. But now, politicians can post, livestream, and message voters directly on social media platforms.

On platforms such as Instagram, Tiktok and YouTube, engagement algorithms designed to hold viewers' attention determine what voters see and how often.

The shift to algorithmic social media has been great for populist politicians around the world, who position themselves as representing the“will of the people”.

In our recent research (under peer review), we collected 35,500 public posts from TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, posted during elections by parties and politicians across the political spectrum in several countries.

Based on our analysis of this data, we found the“social media playbook” shared by many populist parties has four basic moves:

build an audience provoke the audience encourage the audience to spread the message listen to the audience and give them more of what they want.

These moves use the rules of social media platforms to gain attention, support and votes.

What is populism?

Populism is a word that gets thrown around a lot, and is often used as a euphemism for the far right.

On a more careful view, the defining feature of populism is it splits society into“the pure people” and“the corrupt elite”. It holds that politics should express the“general will” of the people.

Populism is a thin ideology that can come from the left or the right. It can be combined with fuller ideologies from nationalism to socialism.

Social media fits well with populism, as it gives populists a channel to invoke the support of people against the establishment.

Platform populists around the world

Populists across the globe have made the most of social media. In Argentina, the rise of Javier Milei to presidency in 2023 is partly attributed to his TikTok account of 1.5 million followers. In Germany, two populist parties, both with a highly visible TikTok presence, doubled their vote at the 2025 election.

In New York, Zohran Mamdani rose from 1% in early polls to mayor in 2025, helped by short videos on TikTok and Instagram. In the United Kingdom, Nigel Farage entered Parliament in 2024 with more than 800,000 highly engaged TikTok followers.

And in Australia, One Nation, dismissed for decades as a fringe party, has polled 24-31% on primary votes this year. Its rise has been accompanied by cartoons and AI-generated ads with millions of views on social media.

These parties and leaders differ sharply in politics, but their methods are remarkably alike.

The social media playbook

Our research found a social media playbook of four moves: build, provoke, spread, listen.

The first move is to“build” audiences across several platforms, using free accounts, follower networks and livestreaming. The leader is the brand, and short-form videos filmed with front-facing cameras project apparent authenticity. Building may also involve values-based content that makes the party seem reasonable and relatable.

The second move is to“provoke” by simplifying issues, finding people to blame, and getting headlines. Short posts in simple language will make bold claims about complex problems such as housing or cost of living. Often the“corrupt elite”, the media or outsiders are blamed. Part of the goal here is to push the stories from social media into mainstream news.

The third move is to“spread” the message via followers. Share buttons, comment threads and tools such as TikTok's duet and stitch make every follower a potential broadcaster. The platform's engagement algorithms will then push the message to new audiences.

Finally,“listen” uses audience engagement as live opinion polling. Platform analytics show which posts land within minutes, and ad tools can test different versions of a message. Whatever draws the most reactions becomes the next message, or even the next policy.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a big part of the playbook. The platform engagement algorithms are a kind of AI, and generative AI tools for producing text, images and video make all the moves cheaper and faster. A single video can be cut, captioned and translated for diverse demographics, and millions of likes, comments, views sorted by mood for targeted campaigns in minutes.

An adversary can be made vivid with a synthetic image, as One Nation's AI-made Victorian election ad shows. AI agents can even run accounts that post, reply and share around the clock, making a few supporters look like many.

What we can do

Mainstream parties struggle with copying these moves because complex policies don't fit into 15-second clips, and sound scripted beside a leader talking straight to the camera. Also, parties chasing broad support may avoid sharp messages that rally one group but alienate another.

Platforms profit from this populist playbook, as their algorithms amplify the kind of messaging that keeps people scrolling and drives advertising revenue. Attempts to make platforms offer a simpler, chronological feed of posts – such as the Australian government's“My Feed, My Way” bill – would weaken part of this approach, but most of it would still work.

That is why media literacy matters now and into the future, especially as AI blurs what's real.

This populist approach works by getting people to play along. So next time you see a post that makes you angry or hands you a villain, pause for a moment. Ask who made it, why, and what has been left out. You might have to look up some other credible sources on the topic – not just asking a chatbot – and gain a broader knowledge.

Engagement algorithms are trained on our reactions. The most effective thing you can do is to stop and think before you hit share.