Professor & Discipline Lead, AI and Analytics, Co-Director, La Trobe AI Institute, La Trobe University

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Daswin De Silva is Professor of AI and Analytics, Discipline Lead and Co-Director of the La Trobe AI Institute at La Trobe University, Australia. His expertise is in AI; algorithms, systems, applications, and ethics. His recent AI projects have received Australian Good Design Gold Award in 2026 and TEFMA Innovation Award in 2022. In academia, he received national recognition for teaching excellence in AI at the Australian Awards for University Teaching 2021, and the Vice-Chancellor's Awards for Teaching in 2019 and Research Excellence in 2018. He has co-authored 150+ research articles, received AU$ 14+ million research income, and supervised 20 PhDs to completion. Daswin is on the editorial board of five Q1 journals and consulted by the ABC News, Reuters, Axios, SBS, Channel 7, AAP, The Australian, Forbes, Cosmos, Times Higher Education and The Conversation for his AI expertise. He was the Lead General Chair of the IEEE International Conference on Responsible AI (IRAI 2026) held in Melbourne, 3-5 Sep 2026.