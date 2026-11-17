Independent Allegra Spender is one of the prominent teals who first won at the 2022 election. Along with Zali Steggall, she has now founded a new party called Community Strong Australia.

Spender is the member for Wentworth, an affluent inner Sydney seat, once held by Malcolm Turnbull. She has made the economy one of her strong focuses since being elected.

As the Senate continues to consider parts of the budget legislation, Spender has been pushing for changing the government's controversial capital gains tax reform.

With her electorate including Bondi, site of last year's massacre, Spender will have special attention on the royal commission report on antisemitism that will be released next month.

Spender joined us on the podcast to talk about these issues and more.

On setting up her new party, Spender says it's been“fun” and she's attracted interest from all across the country:

On lowering the temperature in politics, Spender says several factors contribute to the current level of community anger:

Spender lays out her proposal (opposed by the government) for overhauling the budget's capital gain tax changes:

On what she wants to see from the antisemitism royal commission, Spender says: