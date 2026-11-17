MENAFN - The Conversation) There is very little on which the National Post and the Toronto Star can agree in this age of polarization. As bastions of the right and the left in Canadian media, they squabble over the environment, women's rights and race. But on one thing they seem to agree: masculinity is in crisis.

The National Post complains that “plenty of commentators claim the manosphere is luring boys into monstrous ideas.” The Toronto Star argues that “young men don't benefit from what the right is selling them.” The two newspapers reach opposite conclusions, but they start from the same premise: that there is a normative masculinity, that it is now in crisis and that their readers share an understanding of what“crisis” means.

That shared understanding is rarely examined. Media portrayals of the“crisis of masculinity” seldom ask what is actually meant when the words“crisis” and“masculinity” are invoked.

Asking those questions reveals two things: when, and for whom, the crisis label gets applied is heavily unequal. And the“masculinity” said to be in crisis is often a very specific, very white kind of masculinity.

What is a crisis?

“Crisis” comes from the Greek krinō, which meant merely a decisive moment and the reaching of a verdict about said moment. Around the 18th century, as historian and theorist Reinhart Koselleck notes, crisis came to be associated with a new kind of temporality: no longer just the moment of decision, but the time after it - the end of the era in which the decision was made.

Any crisis, then, contains a tacit agreement between whoever declares it - a politician, an advocate, a newspaper - and the people being told about it. Both must accept that there is a state of normalcy against which the crisis is defined. But as anthropologist Janet Roitman points out, what is and is not normative is socially constructed.

There is no empirical state of“crisis” or“non-crisis.”

A crisis is perhaps best understood, then, as a social label applied to a series of failures of category, in this case gender. In its current usage, a crisis is a failure mediated through political and ideological frameworks.

It becomes a crisis when someone says it is, and when the failure is taken as a symptom of a wider problem.

Crisis as a political tool

The right's embrace of crisis rhetoric has been studied by the likes of political scientist Benjamin Moffitt. In his 2015 paper “How to Perform Crisis: A Model for Understanding the Key Role of Crisis in Contemporary Populism,” he describes“crisis” as an“ill-defined” yet politically salient category.

It's one that far-right populists such as Geert Wilders, leader of the Netherlands' Party for Freedom, and Australia's Pauline Hanson, leader of the One Nation party, mobilize to rally their bases.

The political right has raised the profile of the“crisis of masculinity” over the past decade, and the frame has travelled. In a November 2025 interview on CNN's State of the Union, California Gov. Gavin Newsom lamented that, in his view, Democrats had ceded ground on the“crisis of masculinity” by not taking the epidemic of male suicide seriously.

When a Democratic governor adopts the phrase, it is no longer only a right-wing talking point.

Which men?

The“crisis of masculinity” usually refers to a wide range of problems, but it rarely specifies the kind of man on whom those problems fall.

Men do die by suicide at higher rates than women in Canada (roughly three times the rate). But those rates are far from even among men.

Among Inuit in Nunavut, for example, suicide occurs at about 10 times the rate in the rest of Canada, and young men are at highest risk.

Inuit have named this a crisis themselves. Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami's 2016 National Inuit Suicide Prevention Strategy frames suicide among Inuit as a preventable public health crisis that demands a systemic response.

Indigenous men are also more likely than anyone else in Canada to be killed. In 2020, police reported 201 Indigenous homicide victims; 163 of them were men. That year, the homicide rate for Indigenous men was almost eight times the rate for non-Indigenous men.

Government agencies have documented this harm. Yet it rarely appears when commentators talk about“the crisis of masculinity.” The people closest to the harm name the crisis long before those with power treat it as one. What becomes clear, then, is that this“crisis” is often about the grievances of white men.

Read more: International Men's Day: Young men are struggling - but not all men are struggling equally

Words have meaning

In the discourse around the“crisis of masculinity,” the word“masculinity” functions as a shorthand for a kind of white masculinity that has historically been seen as above gendered and racialized crises expected to befall other groups of men.

The suicide rate among young Inuit men is intolerably high. Yet that is not treated with anything like the urgency and panic that greets the“crisis” of white masculinity.

The National Post and the Toronto Star may never agree on what men need. But if they agree that men are in crisis, the next question needs to be: which men?