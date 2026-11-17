I'm currently a second-year PhD candidate in Cultural Studies at Queen's University, where I previously obtained a masters degree in Religious Studies. My research focuses primarily on Christianity, masculinity, and gender as a category in crisis. I have presented at a number of conferences (the American Academy of Religion - Eastern International Region, the Canadian Society for the Study of Religion, the York Sociolegal Studies Conference, etc.) and have published a book review in the journal Reading Religion.

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