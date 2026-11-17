MENAFN - The Conversation) The federal government claims to have delivered A$180 billion of savings since it came to office. The figure was put out at the time of the May budget, and has been repeated frequently by Treasurer Jim Chalmers since then.

It's probably accurate – it would have been verified by Finance and Treasury officials before it was published – but it does not tell the whole story. Federal government spending has now reached its highest level since the COVID pandemic. If the government has saved $180 billion, why is total spending going up?

The answer is that the $180 billion figure is gross, not net – that is, while savings have been made in some areas, the government has increased spending elsewhere.

The budget bottom line

Economist Chris Richardson in a social media post noted the“cumulative cost to the budget of government decisions since first elected has been $103 billion [...] Decisions have made the budget worse, not better”.

His figure, derived from the official budget papers, is net. That is, new spending decisions have more than outweighed savings made elsewhere. It's a bit like spending $20 less on groceries at the supermarket, but then picking up takeaway for $30 on the way home.

Nevertheless, without the government's gross savings, the bottom line would be $180 billion further in deficit. Whether spending growth makes a budget“worse” is a value judgement. Many people highly value the services provided through government spending.

Moreover, the economic impact depends on circumstances. In a recession, governments should spend more, to stimulate the economy.

Right now, however, we are not in a recession. The economy is growing, albeit slowly.

Inflation is higher than the Reserve Bank would like, which has led the RBA to hike interest rates five times this year. There are questions – explored elsewhere in The Conversation – about what is causing inflation. There are differences over whether interest rates are the best tool, and what government should do.

RBA Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter in a recent interview confirmed the RBA's view that government spending was contributing to demand – that is, contributing to inflation.

Mid-year review is coming

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has foreshadowed savings will be announced in the Mid-year Fiscal and Economic Outlook (MYEFO) in December. But some reports suggest these may not be net savings – that is, they will be offset by other spending.

The picture is complicated by methodology. The baseline against which savings are measured is the forward estimates, the official estimates for planned spending over the next four years. This means the government can claim a saving, even if spending goes up, if policy decisions lead to spending growing at a slower pace than originally estimated.

A good illustration of this is the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). In the last budget, the government promised NDIS savings of $37.8 billion over the next four years, mainly through tighter eligibility and reduced support packages.

That has not stopped the NDIS growing – the savings made have merely slowed the rate of growth.

At the same time it is trying to achieve savings through policy decisions, other spending often rises for reasons beyond the government's control.

It could be health sector costs, rising interest payments on government debt, numbers of people eligible for pensions and benefits, or the blowout in the Snowy Hydro 2.0 scheme. These cost increases undermine any savings target a government might set to help fight inflation.

On Tuesday, Chalmers told a conference the government is aiming to“cut enough, but not too much” in the MYEFO.“It will strike some fine balances,” he said.

Little trims to spending aren't enough

To make any difference to inflation the government has to reduce spending significantly – not take small shavings around the edges. This means looking at the big areas of government spending: social security and welfare, health, defence and GST payments to the states.

Savings in these areas are difficult and most of the obvious areas have already been ruled out.

Even if many commentators would like the government to scrap its commitment to nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS deal, the government (with Opposition support) remains committed to them.

Even if the Productivity Commission and most economists including Saul Eslake would like the government to save money by ending the special deal with Western Australia on the carve-up of the GST, the government has already said no. Maybe it will reconsider at MYEFO.

Modest proposed savings, such as removing the extra private health rebate paid to pensioners, get knocked back by the parliament for political reasons.

Similarly, cuts to health, aged pensions, or payments to the states for hospitals and education, are likely to be off the table because of the risk of political backlash.

This leaves the government with a smaller menu of programs where it could make savings.

It still has plenty of options. It could:

trawl the backwaters of government to find outdated programs to cut abolish numerous discretionary grants and handouts reintroduce wider means testing.

All are helpful to the budget bottom line, even if they won't solve the inflation problem.

The Opposition has put forward its own plan to save $31 billion, starting in 2028-29.

The largest component is cuts to energy transition programs, including abolishing the Net Zero Economy Agency. As with the savings likely to be announced at MYEFO, they are genuine cuts which would make some difference – but spread over four years, not enough to shift the dial on inflation.