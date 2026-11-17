Professor of Economics, University of Canberra

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Stephen is an internationally recognised expert on governance, regulation and public finance.

Stephen was Professor of Governance and Head of the National Institute of Governance at the University of Canberra, and also a Commissioner with the International Airservices Commission, the regulator that governs operators' access to international air passenger and freight routes into and out of Australia.

During the 2015 and 2019 NSW elections served as Parliamentary Budget Officer.

Until 2003, he was Deputy Secretary, Australian Department of Finance and Administration, where he managed the Budget Group.

During this period, he introduced Australia's outcomes/outputs and accruals budgeting framework, which (with some modification) remains the budget system today.

–present Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University

Experience