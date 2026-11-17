MENAFN - The Conversation) Acne affects around 85% of adolescents and can persist well into adulthood. For some, this means occasional pimples. For others, it can mean years of painful inflammation, scarring and lost confidence.

Could a vaccine prevent or reduce that suffering? While we tend to think of vaccination as a tool to stop infectious diseases, scientists are working on a potential shot for acne.

Here's where the research is up to.

What is acne, actually?

Acne is an inflammatory disorder of the hair follicles and the oil glands attached to them on our skin.

One bacterium, Cutibacterium acnes, is particularly relevant here. C. acnes normally lives on healthy skin but different strains produce different chemical proteins which in turn have various effects on the skin.

So how does this lead to acne? Think of the hair follicle as a pressure cooker. The follicular opening (pore) can become blocked by a mixture of dead skin cells and oil – like closing the lid. Hormones increase oil production, and the trapped oil and skin cells build up inside the follicle, causing it to expand.

This creates an environment where C. acnes bacteria thrive. The bacteria produce substances that irritate the follicle and trigger inflammation, an immune response leading to redness and swelling. (One of these substances is called CAMP2 – we'll come back to this one later).

This inflammation can weaken the follicle wall, sometimes causing it to rupture and spill its contents into the surrounding skin. This intensifies the inflammation, producing the familiar red, angry pimple.

Everybody is different in how they respond to this process, but hormones and genetics can influence susceptibility to acne.

Acne most commonly appears on the face, but can also affect the chest, shoulders and upper back, where the skin has a high concentration of oil-producing glands.

Most mild-to-moderate acne can be improved with treatments applied directly to the skin, particularly benzoyl peroxide and retinoids. More persistent or inflamed acne may require antibiotic creams or tablets, while severe acne often responds very well to oral isotretinoin (a type of retinoid).

However, these treatments usually need to be used daily, and can come with side effects. A vaccine that offers sustained control could have broad appeal, while reducing antibiotic use could help address the problem of antibiotic resistance.

How might acne vaccines work?

Laboratory research shows some possible approaches. A 2018 study targeting CAMP2, a bacterial protein involved in inflammation, reported reduced inflammation in mice and human acne tissue studied outside the body.

A 2023 study found that a vaccine targeting HylA, an enzyme produced by C. acnes that promotes inflammation, reduced acne-like inflammation in mice.

Targeting these bacterial proteins may reduce the inflammatory response C. acnes triggers within hair follicles, thereby limiting the development of acne lesions. But neither study proves vaccination clears acne in humans.

The pharmaceutical company Sanofi is investigating an acne vaccine targeting CAMP2. Sanofi's vaccine uses mRNA technology. This essentially gives the body temporary instructions that prompt cells to make selected proteins, which the immune system learns to recognise and then neutralise.

In the case of COVID vaccines for example, mRNA vaccines teach the body to recognise and respond to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID). In this case, the intended response could help counter the bacterial proteins that contribute to acne.

So how about human trials?

Sanofi currently has two phase 1 and 2 studies recruiting adults aged 18–45. One plans to enrol 800 people with moderate-to-severe acne, testing different doses and two- or three-injection schedules. The other is seeking 228 participants with mild acne, receiving two injections.

These studies are designed to assess the safety of the vaccines, the immune responses they produce and whether they improve acne. Importantly, the participants already have acne, so the trials are investigating the vaccines as treatments rather than as a way of preventing acne in the first place.

The road ahead

The technical challenges are substantial. Researchers must demonstrate that targeting inflammation-promoting proteins produced by C. acnes, rather than eliminating the bacteria themselves, can meaningfully improve acne (a condition also influenced by hormones and other factors).

They must establish short- and long-term safety, how long the benefits last, and whether booster vaccinations are needed. They must also determine whether vaccination alters the skin's natural balance of microorganisms – particularly whether it preserves beneficial bacteria that help maintain healthy skin.

Regulatory assessment will require convincing evidence of quality, safety and effectiveness. Larger studies with longer follow-up will be needed to detect uncommon or delayed adverse effects.

Establishing whether these vaccines are safe and effective for children and adolescents, or whether they can prevent acne before it develops, will require further studies specifically designed to investigate these populations and purposes.

If an acne vaccine was found to be safe and effective, we also could not confidently predict uptake. Vaccine hesitancy, cost and uncertainty could deter some.

That said, lasting relief could appeal strongly to others. As a Sanofi spokesperson told The Conversation, acne can have a profound impact,“touching not only the skin but also confidence and psychological wellbeing”.

In the meantime

If you're suffering with acne, don't wait for a vaccine which could be some years away.

If a good cleansing regimen and other anti-acne products from the pharmacy are not helping, see your GP, who can explain prescription options and refer you to a dermatologist if needed.

Seek help especially if you have painful nodules, scarring or are experiencing significant distress.

Effective treatments for acne already exist. This research offers hope for another option in the future, not a reason to postpone care.