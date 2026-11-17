Associate Professor of Dermatology, Bond University

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Originally graduating from The University of Queensland in 1979, Michael has more than 30 years' experience in the medical field.

In addition to his position at The Skin Centre, Dr Freeman is the Director of Dermatology at the Gold Coast Hospital, and is an Adjunct Associate Professor of Dermatology at Bond University.

While a Fellow of the Australasian College of Dermatologists, he is also a member of the Skin and Cancer Foundation of Queensland and an international member of the American Academy of Dermatology. Dr Freeman holds several more credits to his name, including lead investigator in more than a dozen clinical trials, and educator for other Dermatologists in the use of specialised lasers.

In his spare time, Dr Freeman is a passionate sailor.

–present Dermatologist, Associate Professor, Bond University

Experience