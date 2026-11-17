MENAFN - The Conversation) Reviewers of Dustin Hoffman's new memoir, Look at Me, noticed more than the Hollywood legend. They also noticed the name of his collaborator: New Yorker writer Ariel Levy. Levy also worked on Demi Moore's Inside Out (2019), where her name did not appear on the cover, and Alex Van Halen's Brothers (2024), where she was credited in the back-cover blurb.

And in Australia, a recent review of the memoir by Ahmed al Ahmed, the Muslim man who disarmed a shooter at last December's Bondi massacre, refers to his collaboration with Liam Pieper,“one of the country's most accomplished ghostwriters”. (And to Pieper's previous credit, on Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku's bestselling memoir, The Happiest Man on Earth.)

Increasingly, the writer behind the celebrity memoir adds authenticity to the star attraction pictured on the cover.

This marks a significant shift. Ghostwriters were once expected to remain exactly that: ghosts. Today, some have become brands in their own right. In an era anxious about truth, expertise and generative artificial intelligence, that change reveals something important about authorship itself.

From invisible assistant to literary asset

Ghostwriting is not new. Its roots reach back at least to the 5th century BC, when royalty quietly hired local scribes to compose speeches and texts that would carry their own names. This kind of ghostwriting is still practised today, perhaps most obviously in politics.

In celebrity publishing, the arrangement has long been straightforward: the celebrity provides access and memories, and the writer provides structure, pacing and prose. Ghostwriters might receive a mention in the acknowledgements, but in the past memoirs were marketed as the celebrity's own voice. The ideal was authenticity through invisibility.

That convention began to change most notably through Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist J.R. Moehringer. His collaboration with Andre Agassi on Open is often regarded as one of the finest sports autobiographies of recent decades. He went on to work with Nike founder Phil Knight (on Shoe Dog ) and with Prince Harry on Spare, one of the most commercially successful memoirs of the century.

Moehringer's literary reputation became part of the appeal, signalling carefully crafted narrative nonfiction, rather than a celebrity tell-all. He even wrote about the experience himself, in a widely read essay for The New Yorker.

When collaboration becomes a selling point

Celebrity alone no longer guarantees sales. Books compete for attention with streaming, podcasts, social media and gaming. A recognised collaborator offers symbolic capital, or prestige that rubs off on the book. As celebrity studies scholar Hannah Yelin points out, the ghostwritten memoir is commercially powerful, yet critically overlooked. A collaborator's name reassures reviewers, booksellers and readers that a book has literary ambition as well as celebrity appeal.

Even the credit line has become a point of negotiation. Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter's 2025 memoir, When the Going Was Good, carries“with James Fox” on its title page; Fox is best known for shaping Keith Richards' memoir, Life. The ghostwriter, in other words, has become what Bourdieu called a cultural intermediary: one whose name carries value of its own.

In his acknowledgements, Carter says of their“partnership”:“Unlike Keith, I write for a living [...] The writing is mine, but so much of the order and narrative pace were in good part thanks to James.” He also credits Fox with“digging through the hoard of archives and tapping the memories of friends and colleagues”, working with Carter“long distance over Zoom” when apart.

The reasons celebrities seek help are also more nuanced than critics allow. Writing support can provide expertise, editorial guidance and even accessibility. Cher has said she worked with several ghostwriters on The Memoir, Part One, partly because her dyslexia makes writing so hard. Viewed this way, ghostwriting is less a shortcut than a means of participation.

The visibility of a Levy, Pieper, Moehringer or Fox belongs to a few elite collaborators. Most ghostwriters still work under confidentiality agreements, for flat fees rather than royalties. They rarely share in public discussion of a book's success. That is why the UK's Society of Authors has called for them to be properly credited. The rise of prestige ghostwriting highlights a broader inequality within publishing.

Rethinking what makes a memoir authentic

Memoir occupies a distinctive position in literary culture: readers expect a close relationship between the name on the cover and the first-person voice on the page. Discovering another writer shaped that voice can feel uncomfortable. Yet writing has always been collaborative: editors restructure manuscripts, agents influence direction and tone, and publishers shape presentation. Ghostwriters simply perform one of the most visible forms of that labour.

What may be changing is our willingness to acknowledge it. Readers appear to accept collaborative authorship if the experiences themselves are genuine. As Levy said of her work with Moore,“The book does sound like her, not like me [...] It's her language and it's her story”. She described her own role more simply:“I was a midwife.”

As generative AI produces ever more persuasive prose, questions of authorship are emerging across publishing, journalism and higher education – and readers are becoming more conscious of how texts are produced and who is responsible for them. In that environment, a visible human collaborator may enhance trust. A ghostwriter might offer evidence of human involvement, rather than a threat to authenticity.

Ironically then, ghostwriters may be enjoying a golden age precisely because authorship itself feels increasingly uncertain. For decades, publishing asked them to disappear. Now, some of its most successful books are inviting them into the light – and being visible may prove far more valuable than remaining a ghost.