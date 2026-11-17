Lecturer in Communication, University of the Sunshine Coast

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Dr Jane Frank is an Australian academic, editor and poet with a PhD in Cultural Studies. She lectures in the School of Business and Creative Industries at the University of the Sunshine Coast. She has previously held teaching, leadership and research roles at Griffith University, Queensland University of Technology and Open Universities Australia.

Before moving into academia, she held senior roles in arts funding, cultural partnerships, strategic policy and festival curation, including as a director of Regional Arts Australia. Her research examines cultural infrastructure, regional creative economies, communication and creative writing. Her monograph Regenerating Regional Culture: A Study of the International Book Town Movement was published by Palgrave Macmillan in 2017.

Jane is Reviews Editor at StylusLit and the author of three poetry collections, most recently Gardening on Mars (Shearsman Books, 2025).

–present Lecture in Communication., University of the Sunshine Coast

2015 Griffith University, PhD (Cultural Sociology)

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