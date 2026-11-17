MENAFN - The Conversation) The usual advice for people visiting wilderness areas is to leave nothing but footprints.

But as our new study shows, even footprints may disturb rare ecosystems in Antarctica and cause irreversible changes.

Antarctica harbours some of the world's rarest and most precious ecosystems, including the permafrost soils of the vast, ice-free McMurdo Dry Valleys – one of the driest deserts on Earth.

Despite the harsh conditions, the ice-cemented soil layers are home to unique, localised microbial communities and tiny spineless creatures such as nematodes, tardigrades and rotifers that survive in thin water films around grains of sand.

Environmental protection is a key focus of Antarctic governance and quarantine and decontamination protocols prescribe comprehensive inspection and cleaning of footwear and other field gear prior to departure to the continent.

But such protocols are in place to primarily prevent people from bringing and spreading new invasive species in Antarctica. Our study focused on the possibility of people redistributing local microbial communities between sites and unwittingly disturbing fragile ecosystems.

Disrupting locally adapted ecosystems

While the number of established non-native species in Antarctica is low compared with most continents, biological invasions are on the rise.

At least a dozen non-native land invertebrates, including soil-dwelling springtails and mites, and several plant species have been recorded south of 60°S, particularly near research stations and heavily visited areas.

Human activity – including scientific operations, logistics and tourism – is the primary route of invasion for non-native species. Once introduced, climate warming is expected to increase the chances these species will survive Antarctic conditions and spread.

But for now, perhaps the biggest threat is intra-continental transfer. This is when endemic Antarctic species that are already locally adapted spread beyond their usual distribution ranges.

The most likely candidates for this kind of spread are microbes, which play a fundamental role in ecosystems as primary producers and nutrient cyclers.

The extreme conditions of Antarctic soils mean that even common and globally distributed bacterial lineages have to adapt to the point that they evolve into strains found nowhere else on Earth. Within the Dry Valleys, communities are so specific that each valley has a unique microbial signature.

Microbial DNA tracks movement between valleys

Our study asked whether people transfer microbes between valleys and potentially disrupt local assemblages. We compared microbial species identified in local soil with those found on surfaces of field equipment, helicopter skids and boots.

In one analysis, we found that 73% of swabbed footwear harboured DNA from microbes we also detected at upstream locations in a single day of operational movements.

While cleaning and disinfection changed the microbial communities present on field equipment, we found this did not completely eliminate the transfer of microbial taxa between gear and local soils.

Field operations in the Dry Valleys are therefore likely contributing to the movement of locally adapted and valley-specific microbial communities.

We haven't yet determined the potential ecological impact of our findings. But these results clearly emphasise the importance of biosecurity monitoring and decontamination protocols across Antarctic field programmes.

New Zealanders have accepted the need to disinfect boots to prevent the spread of pathogens such as kauri dieback disease.

In Antarctica's Dry Valleys, we need to strengthen contamination protocols to disinfect boots and field gear if more than one site is visited, while also upping biosecurity monitoring for microbes and other easily dispersed species.