Senior Lecturer in Population Genomics, University of Waikato

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My research helps us to understand how species survive when their environment changes. I'm especially interested in the drivers of successful biological invasion, how populations rapidly evolve novel genetic solutions in new environments, how they become different from each other when isolated in different habitats (i.e., how biodiversity is distributed), and how we can make functional inferences from genomics/genetics research that can inform species management plans.

–present Senior Lecturer in Population Genomics, University of Waikato

2009 Massey University, PhD (Molecular BioSciences)

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