MENAFN - The Conversation) John Roesch has spent more than 40 years creating sounds for a lot of the most iconic films ever produced. Films such as The Empire Strikes Back (1980), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Back To The Future (1985), The Matrix (1999), The Dark Knight (2008) and Interstellar (2014). Have you heard of him before?

John has a saying about his job: there are more astronauts in the world than working professional Foley artists.

Foley is the craft of performing and recording sounds for motion pictures. In its purest form, it involves sounds recorded in a studio. The artist watches the film and generates sounds to accompany the visuals unfolding onscreen: the light thud of footsteps, the rustle of clothing, the clink of a glass picked up off a table.

You'll have heard these sounds in many of the films you've watched – and you've almost certainly never thought about where they come from. That's the point.

When sound entered the picture

Foley is named after Jack Foley (1891–1967), a sound effects artist who worked at Universal Pictures. He started there in 1914, the silent era, when audiences watched films in silence, or with a pianist playing live in the cinema.

The arrival of synchronised dialogue in Warner Bros' The Jazz Singer (1927) launched the age of the“talkies”; but dialogue was basically the only thing early microphones could pick up.

Not long after, Universal produced a musical called Show Boat, and decided it needed sound – something audiences were increasingly coming to expect. Foley and his colleagues stood beside the screen and performed footsteps and other effects that would later be added to the picture.

Show Boat became the first non-silent musical to use Foley's technique, which he refined over the following decades – often without screen credits.

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Snakes in my mac and cheese

Today, one of the most celebrated sound designers in cinema is Ben Burtt. For Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), he created the sound of snakes slithering across the floor of the Egyptian tomb by running his fingers through a dish of macaroni and cheese.

Burtt also created what is possibly the most famous sound effect in the history of cinema: the light sabre swoosh. For this, he used a directional microphone to record the hum of a film projector being played through speakers. He waved the microphone in front of the speakers, imitating the characters on screen.

This created a combination of sonic effects, including a doppler shift (the change in pitch when the source of a sound is moving), along with swells and fades in volume as the microphone passed each speaker.

Foley also steers where we look onscreen, and how we feel. A close rustle of fabric during a tense scene can pull us inside a character's head, as we hear what they're hearing.

The sound team behind The Lord of the Rings trilogy, led by David Farmer, Ethan Van der Ryn and Mike Hopkins, became known for their inventive Foley methods. They built the enormous audible world of Middle Earth from scratch – every sword shing, armour-plated boot, chainmail clink and bridle jingle.

They also spent many late nights recording real bow and arrow draw, release and impact sounds at a nearby graveyard for realism.

This effort in sound acquisition creates a massive job for sound editors after the fact. Hundreds of recordings need to be sorted, compiled and synced into a mix.

In praise of Foley

Despite these examples, Foley recorded specifically for a film or television show is rare.

This type of bespoke sound work takes money, time, hundreds of props, and a skilled team. A typical independent production, meanwhile, will have one sound designer (maybe two) and a deadline.

With such limited resources, it's often not viable to record organic sound, such as for footsteps, on location. Location audio is often noisy and uncontrolled – not to mention the picture edit isn't locked in yet.

This means the sounds of the footsteps in the film you watched last week may have come from a pre-recorded sound library.

As a sound designer myself, I've spent a lot of time sifting through libraries to add footsteps, clothing and general human movement sounds to film and television soundtracks. Sometimes I'm adding these sounds to what was recorded on location, and sometimes I'm replacing it because it wasn't usable.

But this work is far from simple. A sound library file often won't precisely match the specific environment of a scene, or the pace, or the weight of the person interacting with the environment. This creates a disconnect; something will feel off to the viewer even if they can't explain it.

A sound designer working with libraries has to make each sound fit the scene by using other processes such as equalisation, which shapes its tone, and reverb, which places it in the right kind of environment.

While they may be rarer than astronauts, Foley artists carry a peculiar and fascinating responsibility: to keep an audience immersed in a story without reminding them they're watching one.