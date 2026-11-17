Senior Teaching Fellow, School of Film, Screen and Creative Media, Bond University

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Christopher Boyd is an Executive Producer with over 25 years' experience in Film, Television, Communications and Media Production. Christopher joined Bond as an adjunct lecturer in 2005 after working with Bond students on their film projects from 2002-2005.

Christopher has two decades of experience working on National television series including Tastes of Australia with Hayden Quinn, The Brighter Side, Big Brother, I'm a Celebrity Get Me Outta Here and many more.

As an Executive Producer, Christopher has successfully operated production companies in South East QLD for the past 20 years. Servicing clients such as Mcann Worldwide, Satchi and Satchi, City of Gold Coast, Destination Gold Coast, Riviera Luxury Motor Yachts, Education QLD and many more.

Between 2017 and 2020 Christopher founded and produced the award winning 'Stop Bullying Now' campaign which delivered community service announcements to the Australian public denouncing bullying. The existing program in essence gave tertiary Film, Television, Screen and Media students an advertising brief to create concepts for commercials (video) to create awareness around bullying, then co-producing the commercials with industry professionals and high school students.

The Stop Bullying Now campaign featured twelve groundbreaking commercials co-produced with over 400 Gold Coast students, which reached an audience of millions through Television, Cinema and Online.

Very active in the local community, Christopher also works with Vinnies, producing all the video content for the CEO Sleepout on the Gold Coast for the past three years as well as co-producing the 'You Choose' National Youth Road Safety campaign with You Choose and Pimpama State Secondary College.

As a Production and Post Production Specialist, Christopher is an important Educator and Mentor in the School of Film, Screen and Creative Media at Bond University.

–present Senior Teaching Fellow, Bond University

2022 TAFE QLD, Diploma of Blockchain

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