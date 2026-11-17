MENAFN - The Conversation) Robert Pattinson's casting as the new Bond has been met with a mixed reaction across the internet.

For some, he has the looks and he can do action. He's proven he can handle all kinds of villains who dream of world domination from the plotting, power-hungry Antinous in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey (2026) to corrupt, manipulative preacher Preston Teagardin in The Devil All the Time (2020).

I am not as convinced. But I was also happy to see someone cast that I've had good knowledge of as an actor. Perhaps more importantly, I was relieved to see that the choice involved a man who was in his 40s (only just). Being both a big fan of the series and much closer to Daniel Craig's age myself, I was afraid that the new producers of the franchise would go down the (much) younger actor route.

The Bond series has historically been attracting more discerning and mature audiences than the Marvel and DC films or even the Star Wars franchise. I can imagine it might have been tempting for Amazon to try to entice the much coveted youth demographic through the choice of a young(er) Bond.

Still, the decision to cast Pattinson doesn't seem to have been either easy or obvious. This is the first Bond played by an actor who was once a teen idol. It's also the first Bond who has been a member of multiple other cinematic universes: from the Wizarding World (with a small but memorable part in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) and the Twilight Saga (which he largely defined through his role as Edward Cullen) to the Batman Epic Crime Saga (as the titular superhero) and the Dune universe (portraying Scytale in the third instalment of that franchise). Now to the Bond universe.

Pattinson's ability to seamlessly integrate himself into so many major story-worlds, in small parts and leading roles, as a hero and a villain, speaks volumes both to his skills as an actor and the characteristics of his star persona. He has proven himself an actor who is not as easy to pin down, especially when taking into consideration his more indie roles.

He's had memorable performances in A24 titles such as The Lighthouse (2019), The Drama (2026) and Primetime (2026) and collaborations with art-house auteurs such as Bong Joon Ho (Mickey 17, 2025), David Cronenberg (Cosmopolis, 2012) and Fernando Meirelles (the upcoming The Take, 2027). These stints paint a picture of a highly unpredictable actor who can be at home in any kind of a project. The choices Pattinson makes with his projects speaks to his artistic sensibilities.

So he's a global star and an indie darling. He's the seasoned franchise professional and the artist with the ability to regenerate with every role. He's also the 40-year old (although he claims he's gen Z ) who appeals to adults while continuing to have an extremely strong fan-base among young audiences – a performer approved by both children and parents.

It is perhaps such intriguing combinations that convinced Amazon MGM to cast him in the role of Bond. In doing so, Amazon went against long-standing casting practices in the franchise's history of casting actors who were not incredibly well known yet or associated with other such well known characters or franchises.

Having had so far mixed results in extending franchises (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Reacher) and with its production strategies increasingly focused on exploiting established intellectual property (with a reboot of Robocop also in development), Amazon could not afford to get Bond wrong. Casting Pattinson is a calculated risk that also fits well with the big tech company's well-publicised identity as an innovator.

Casting Pattinson as 007 may not have been an obvious move, but it was the product of thinking outside the box and against established practices in the series and, arguably, in franchise casting more broadly.

Should the 26th Bond film be a box office hit and the entry point to a new chapter in the franchise's history, it could be down to this clever pairing of a star for all seasons and a company that recognised his qualities and cast him (kind of) against the grain.