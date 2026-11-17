Yannis Tzioumakis
- Professor of Film and Media Industries, University of Liverpool
Yannis Tzioumakis is Professor of Film and Media Industries and co-Director of the Centre for Converged Screen Media and Entertainment at the University of Liverpool. He has published six monographs, most recently 'Rock Around the Clock' (Routledge, 2024), and co-edited seven collections, most recently 'Indie TV' (Routledge, 2023), while he is also co-editor of the Routledge Hollywood Centenary, the Cinema and Youth Cultures and the International Screen Industries book series. He is currently co-authoring a book on the history of Paramount.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer in Communication and Media, University of Liverpool
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