MENAFN - The Conversation) At the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, a key question for negotiators is how to get more money to developing countries so they can adapt to a warming world. For the past 30 years, climate talks focused on cutting greenhouse gas emissions and preventing future global warming.

However, the United Nations now expects global warming to exceed the 1.5 C target outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement. That could bring greater risks of drought, flooding, rising seas and wildfires in the future. Countries now have little choice but to adapt to a warming planet.

The host country sees carbon markets as part of the answer. These markets allow countries or companies that emit greenhouse gases to buy credits that pay for projects that reduce emissions elsewhere. These often include projects that plant or protect trees or change farming practices.

Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum, who is leading the summit, says carbon markets could raise more than US$50 billion a year in extra finance for developing countries by 2030.

I have studied carbon markets on farms and in forests for two decades, including fieldwork on carbon projects in India, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania and Vietnam. In one of my first papers, in 2006, my colleagues and I cautioned that such projects could leave out poor farmers and those without formal land titles. Low carbon prices and the high cost of signing up many small farms would also make it hard for smallholders to benefit. Many of those concerns remain unresolved.

This matters because countries are being asked to put far more money into adaptation, much of it on farms and in forests. Raising money is difficult, and as a 2023 working paper I co-authored shows, designing carbon projects that work, and measuring their impact, is even more difficult.

Adaptation is no longer optional

Developing countries need about US$305 billion a year to adapt, roughly 10 times the US$28 billion in international support they received in 2024. Last year, countries called for efforts to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035.

They also agreed on 59 indicators to track progress. Eleven of these relate to food production and ecosystems, including farms and forests. Many of the practices involved, like improving soils, planting trees and protecting forests, are similar to what carbon markets have tried to promote.

Hopes like Kurum's are not new, but carbon markets have grown slowly. In 2006, the voluntary carbon market was worth about US$90 million. By 2024, it was worth US$535 million.

That year, buyers used about 70 million carbon credits from farm and forest projects, each representing one ton of carbon dioxide cut or stored. This is less than one per cent of the eight to 14 billion tons that farms and forests could deliver each year.

Barriers to growing carbon markets

My recently published paper, as well as research currently under peer review, identify three recurring barriers.

First, it's difficult to show that a project made a real difference. Would the forest be conserved, or would the farmer have changed practices anyway? A large study found that fewer than one in six carbon credits reflected genuine emission cuts.

Second, measuring carbon in soils and trees is costly, and those costs reduce returns for farmers. In Mozambique, my colleagues and I found that a community carbon project raised household incomes only slightly, despite generous contract terms.

Third, projects tend to go where they are easiest to run. China, India and Brazil hosted more than three-quarters of all projects under the UN's original carbon credit scheme. In Africa, we found as early as 2008 that insecure land rights discouraged new investment.

Climate change is also affecting projects themselves. In Tanzania's Uluguru Mountains, my colleagues and I offered farmers contracts to plant and protect trees in 2009. Twenty-one months later, 63 per cent of the trees had survived, with some losses linked to the failure of the short rains.

Adaptation projects are likely to face all of these barriers, and more.

Carbon projects measure their success in a single unit, tons of carbon dioxide, which can be turned into credits and sold. Adaptation has no such common measure. Success might mean less damage from a flood, or harvests that survive a drought. Such benefits can take years to appear and are hard to measure.

What would help?

Three lessons from carbon markets stand out.

Keep measurement simple and local. In field experiments in Vietnam, my colleagues and I found that villagers rarely cheated when monitoring their own work, so communities can help check results themselves. Lower the cost of implementation and make sure funds reach farmers. Carbon projects must pay to find buyers, negotiate contracts, receive government approval and hire independent auditors before earning any money.

Governments and international organizations can help cut these upfront costs by simplifying rules and making it easier to work with community groups that can sign up many farmers at once.

Directing support to places most at risk, not only those where projects are easier to set up. Small pilots can help countries learn what works.

More money for adaptation is badly needed. But without credible projects on the ground, that money will struggle to make a difference.