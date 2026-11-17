Department Chair & Associate Professor, Department of Decision Sciences, MacEwan University

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Dr. Rohit Jindal is an associate professor of quantitative methods in the Department of Decision Sciences. His previous appointments include research stints at University of Calgary's Haskayne School of Business and University of Alberta's Department of Resource Economics.

Dr. Jindal works on the crosscutting themes of public policy and sustainability that affect businesses, non-profits and local communities. His research has been published in top international journals such as World Development, Land Use Policy, and Ecological Economics. Rohit has also consulted on field projects funded by the World Bank, the United States Agency for International Development and the German Bank for Reconstruction.

–present Associate Professor, MacEwan University

2011 Michigan State University, PhD

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