MENAFN - The Conversation) In early November 2024, a large mass of still, cloudy, cold air settled over much of north-west Europe. For much of a week, wind turbines barely moved and the output from solar farms was negligible. In some areas, cold temperatures meant people needed extra electricity to heat their homes.

Something similar happened on a smaller scale in early November 2026, when low wind-power generation across Europe left the UK scrambling for extra electricity. These are examples of a so-called dunkelflaute, German for“dark doldrums”, a weather-related challenge for electricity systems as they become increasingly reliant on renewables. Wind and solar generation now accounts for more than a third of the electricity produced in Great Britain, for example, from a baseline of almost nothing just 20 years ago. This shift is central to efforts to reach net zero, and will play a key role in decarbonising other sectors such as heating and transport.

The introduction of large amounts of weather-sensitive generation has created new challenges for power-system operators. A central concept within this is“balancing” – the need to ensure the supply of and demand for electricity match in near real-time.

This used to be relatively simple. When demand increased, power plants would burn more coal or gas. These days, maintaining balance can be extremely challenging in periods of unfavourable weather conditions and, if left unchecked, mismatches in supply and demand could quickly spiral into disconnections and blackouts.

Putting power systems under pressure

A dunkelflaute is usually associated with high-pressure weather systems over north-western Europe. As these move slowly and cover large areas, their effects can persist across several countries for days at a time, reducing the availability of wind and solar power simultaneously.

In winter, these high-pressure systems are typically associated with colder temperatures in northern Europe, thereby driving up the demand for electricity. This combination of reduced renewable generation and higher demand puts individual power systems under strain.

The overall impact is exacerbated when neighbouring countries experience the same conditions at the same time, limiting opportunities to import electricity to compensate. As these events can last several days, electricity storage can become depleted – particularly given that current storage capacity is typically designed to provide power for several hours at most.

How electricity systems can cope

Power systems can cope with dunkelflaute conditions in several ways. At present, as many countries are still transitioning away from fossil fuels, a common approach has been to use existing power stations as a backup.

Gas power stations, for example, can adjust their output relatively quickly to match changes in demand and renewable generation. This makes them a convenient way to maintain supply during a dunkelflaute, though it can be expensive, especially when the supply-demand balancing act is very tight. The UK National Energy System Operator's Clean Power 2030 advice proposes keeping around 35GW of gas power to provide backup when renewable generation is low.

In the longer term, power-system operators and planners may seek to make electricity systems more flexible, reducing the need to match generation and demand instantaneously. Several measures can help to do this, and some are already in use.

Electricity use can be shifted to times when the weather is favourable, for instance, perhaps by offering lower prices during windy or sunny days. Strengthening transmission connections within and between countries also helps to make better use of regional differences in renewable generation and electricity demand.

Building more electricity storage could also help absorb surplus generated electricity and release it when supplies are low, from large batteries to alternatives such as pumped storage hydropower which works by moving water between two reservoirs. Linking electricity systems with other forms of energy use could help here. For example, excess electricity could be used to produce hydrogen, which can then be stored and used as a fuel.

Understanding the severity, geographical extent and duration of dunkelflaute conditions, and the extent to which they may affect electricity supplies, is therefore an important challenge, both in the present and under a changing climate.

However, it is worth remembering that dunkelflaute periods were only identified as a significant risk to power systems because of the growing reliance on wind and solar energy. Before these technologies became widespread, few would have considered these otherwise benign conditions to be a weather hazard compared to more familiar threats such as flooding or storms.

This underlines the importance of being alert to emerging weather risks as energy systems evolve, and for more collaboration between energy and climate researchers. This collaboration will be essential to managing weather risks as renewable energy becomes the norm and the climate keeps changing.