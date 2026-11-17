David Brayshaw
- Professor in Climate Science and Energy Meteorology, University of Reading
I founded and have led the Energy-Meteorology group since 2012. Our activities can be found on the Energy Meteorology research group website. More generally, I work on a wide range of problems in the area of climate impacts and climate services. In 2019 I initiated, co-wrote and lead-convened the new MSc-level module Climate Services and Climate Impact Modelling. A 6-week version of this course is offered to external students (online course) and a 2-week short-form is available via FutureLearn.
My research interests include:
Impacts of weather and climate on complex human and environmental systems, especially energy
Weather and climate risk
Subseasonal to seasonal forecasting
Large-scale atmospheric dynamics and extratropical storm tracks
- –present Professor in Climate Science and Energy Meteorology, University of Reading
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