Professor in Climate Science and Energy Meteorology, University of Reading

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I founded and have led the Energy-Meteorology group since 2012. Our activities can be found on the Energy Meteorology research group website. More generally, I work on a wide range of problems in the area of climate impacts and climate services. In 2019 I initiated, co-wrote and lead-convened the new MSc-level module Climate Services and Climate Impact Modelling. A 6-week version of this course is offered to external students (online course) and a 2-week short-form is available via FutureLearn.

My research interests include:

Impacts of weather and climate on complex human and environmental systems, especially energy

Weather and climate risk

Subseasonal to seasonal forecasting

Large-scale atmospheric dynamics and extratropical storm tracks

–present Professor in Climate Science and Energy Meteorology, University of Reading

Experience