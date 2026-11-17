MENAFN - The Conversation) Former Labour minister Alan Milburn has finally delivered his long-awaited report on the UK's nearly 1 million young people who are not in education, employment or training (Neet ). In it, he proposes guaranteed work or training opportunities for all 16 to 24-year-olds, but also outlines the need to shift the focus away from benefits. It will be up to the government to decide which ideas to take forward, but our panel of experts has assessed some of the key issues.

Changed landscape for Labour on welfare reform

Everything about the ongoing debate by government around the issue of welfare reform is different this time. Former prime minister Keir Starmer's attempts to secure reform in July 2025 could not have been organised in a worse fashion. Talk of it being a “confidence issue” was always a nonsense, real or imagined.

The rebellion happened in the context of severe restrictions on the winter fuel payment, the government's insistence that it was not going to scrap the two-child benefit limit and its own assessment that the benefit moves would push an estimated 250,000 people into poverty. Within months of the Labour government being elected, it looked as though it had forgotten the reason for its very existence.

Whatever the intention, these plans were seen to be bereft of any sense of Labour values. This time around, the world has changed. Crucially, the three key architects of the rejected policy (Starmer, his chancellor Rachel Reeves and his work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall) have all gone – banished to the back benches or off to find pastures new.

The winter fuel payment was revisited and this allowance is now means-tested. The two-child benefits limit has been scrapped. An anti-poverty strategy has been articulated. Labour now has in Andy Burnham what many of the former rebels will see as a Labour PM.

Crucially, the ground has been prepared and the pitch has been rolled – by the whips office, the cabinet and by Burnham. It now feels like the debate is on Labour terms, unlike last summer. It is no accident that there has been an ongoing, sometimes subterranean, debate focusing on what to do with nearly a million young people on benefits who could and perhaps should work.

Milburn's focus has been on this young cohort first and foremost – and couched in terms of working with them to ensure a productive role and meeting their expectations and aspirations. A Labour debate in Labour language. A political strategy and a government that takes its backbenchers seriously. This is miles from where it was last year. Although success is not guaranteed, the government now has a fighting chance to secure reform on its own terms – and that matters.

Tony McNulty, teaching fellow and lecturer in British politics and public policy

New guarantees must be appropriate

Young people do not suddenly become Neet at 16. While Alan Milburn's focus on opportunities rather than long-term benefit dependency is to be welcomed, work that my colleagues and I have done on Neets suggests this is something of a blunt instrument for such a complex picture.

Our findings suggest that simply guaranteeing young people work or a placement ignores any long-terms effects that they might experience as a result of years of living with unmet needs. These could include poor mental health, bullying, disrupted education or undiagnosed and unsupported special educational needs and disabilities (Send).

Read more: We know which young people are most likely to end up Neet in England – but not why

Our five-year study, Mapping interventions for Neet young people in England, shows that the quality of support matters. Milburn's proposal guarantees eligible young people a fully funded, six-month job. But there is an important difference between providing meaningful opportunities and requiring young people to participate in something that does not meet their needs. If education, training or employment pathways are poorly matched to a young person's circumstances, the risk is that they're left feeling frustrated and disengaged. This will not improve outcomes for anyone.

The report includes proposals for a“youth allowance” to replace personal independence payments (Pip) for under-25s and the health element of universal credit. But lasting change requires more than welfare reform alone. Alongside employment support, there needs to be less rigidity and less focus on exam outcomes in secondary schools. There's also a wider need for better mental health provision and stronger support for young people whose needs have too often gone unrecognised. An“opportunity guarantee” can only work if the opportunities themselves are genuinely inclusive and supportive.

Lisa Russell, professor of education and employment

Previous policy hasn't helped young workers

There are many costs to employing a worker, beyond the headline hourly or annual wage. The increase in employers' national insurance contributions last year for workers aged 21 or over was just one in a series of these rises. There were also increases in 2019 to the automatic enrolment pension contributions that employers have to make, and sick pay was improved in 2016 as part of the Employment Rights Act. These costs are all linked to wages, so when wages increase, the cost of national insurance, pensions and benefits such as sick pay increase as well.

This is exactly what happened when Labour lowered the age limit for the national living wage from 25 to 21 in 2024. Employers often attempt to pass on their extra costs to workers by paying them lower wages. If this isn't possible (because of a rising minimum wage), they may instead reduce hiring. In some cases, they may choose not to employ a young worker at all.

By proposing to abolish employers' national insurance contributions for workers aged under 25, and recommending that automatic pension enrolment should not be expanded further, Alan Milburn has recognised this issue. The proposed cut in national insurance contributions is targeted at employers in retail and hospitality. These sectors employ many young people, often on the minimum wage. As a result, the joint effects of a rising minimum wage and increases in other costs are greater than in other sectors. Young people's job prospects may have suffered as a result.

Rachel Scarfe, lecturer in economics

Employers should resist AI

There is an economic reason to believe that AI is negatively affecting the entry-level jobs that young people typically apply for. Ultimately, a fundamental change is required. Both young and old people should be advised to have a basic understanding of AI and integrating it into their workplace. Much like with the introduction of computers decades ago, it's fair to expect that everybody will be required to work with AI to some extent.

However, many entry-level positions are defined by repetitive, standardised work – or commodity work – for example, writing emails and memos or preparing presentation slides. AI does these tasks easily, making it a short-term economic incentive for companies to replace their junior workers with AI, and contributing to the Neet issue. Similarly, with “AI-washing”, companies can let go of junior employees while using AI as a scapegoat.

However, from my point of view, the problem is much more far-reaching. Companies are cutting off their own talent pipeline by not investing in junior workers, as they will not have experts five or ten years down the road. This will have dramatic consequences, as experts are needed more, not less, when it comes to AI. Firms would see long-term gain if they invested in developing young people's skills.

To escape this dilemma, the government should do everything it can to incentivise firms to focus on the human. Though it can cost employers when young people make mistakes while they're learning, companies should instead speed up the process of building staff expertise in using AI.

Fabian Stephany, lecturer in AI and work