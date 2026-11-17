Professor of Education and Employment, Manchester Metropolitan University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am a Professor of Education and Employment at The Manchester Metropolitan University and the Editor-in-Chief for the Journal Ethnography and Education. I hold a long-standing, internationally recognised publication record and represent a global leading figure in the areas of NEET young people and ethnography.

My most recent research relates to 'Mapping Interventions for young people at risk of becoming NEET in England' (MINE). This project offers the first national-level analysis of early intervention programmes in England for young people aged 14-16 considered vulnerable to becoming Not in Employment, Education or Training (NEET). This longitudinal study (running from 2021 to 2026) builds on over twenty years worth of knowledge derived from externally funded research expertise working to further understand how young people who fall outside of mainstream education and employment spaces experience their career journeys and life trajectories.

–present Professor of Education and Employment, Manchester Metropolitan University

Experience