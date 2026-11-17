MENAFN - The Conversation) Canadians are eating out less. A 2025 survey found 57 per cent of them are cooking at home more often to save money, while 69 per cent of restaurant operators say customers are dining out less because of affordability. According to Restaurants Canada, 41 per cent of operators are either losing money or breaking even.

At the same time, restaurants face growing pressure to reduce their environmental impact. Food production uses land, water and energy, and generates greenhouse gas emissions. Animal-based products generally have a larger environmental footprint than plant-based foods.

Restaurants contribute to these impacts through food purchasing, energy consumption and waste. The United Nations Environment Programme estimates 1.05 billion tonnes of food were wasted globally in 2022, with food services accounting for 28 per cent.

My recent review of sustainability efforts in restaurants and cafés examined 57 studies published between 2015 and 2025. The review found that relatively simple changes to menus and portions can influence what people order.

These changes offer restaurants an opportunity to influence what customers eat while pursuing more sustainable operations. The challenge is implementing them in ways that customers accept and businesses can afford.

The economics of going green

Restaurants face rising costs on almost every front. Ninety-one per cent of operators cite food costs and 87 per cent cite labour as major pressures.

Introducing new ingredients, suppliers or kitchen routines can add costs and carry risk. Restaurants must also consider whether customers will accept those changes, particularly when affordability already influences their decisions so heavily.

Smaller portions could cut waste, for example, but diners may feel they're getting less for their money. Plant-based dishes have to compete with familiar favourites on taste, price and appeal.

These are all considerations that must be taken into account when restaurants design sustainability initiatives. Initiatives that customers reject or that restaurants cannot afford are unlikely to last.

However, it's important to note not every environmental improvement requires additional spending. Reducing food waste, for instance, can lower purchasing and disposal costs.

How restaurants affect consumer choices

Restaurants have considerable influence over what their customers eat. What's on the menu, how dishes are described, pricing and portion sizes can all shape purchasing decisions.

Research suggests modifying the food environment can be more effective than relying on consumers to make different choices on their own.

In a study conducted in Dutch restaurants, doubling vegetable portions while reducing meat portions by an average of 12.5 per cent increased vegetable consumption from approximately 62 grams to 115 grams per diner, without compromising customer satisfaction.

Other interventions include making healthier options easier to see, introducing them as the default, adjusting portion sizes and changing the composition of menus. Across the studies in my review, changing what restaurants offer and how they present it tended to be more effective than simply encouraging customers to choose differently.

These changes, however, are not universally effective. One study found adding a price premium to meat and fish dishes didn't increase vegetarian orders and made diners less interested in the menu. In another example, removing all meat burgers sharply reduced customer satisfaction.

Communication also matters. Labelling dishes as meat-free can discourage some regular meat eaters, particularly when the messaging feels preachy. On the other hand, appealing, neutral descriptions have shown to have more promising results.

Balancing profit and sustainability

There is also evidence menu changes can deliver commercial benefits. Research combining multiple strategies, including adding healthier options, improving menu displays and offering lower-priced meal combinations, increased sales of healthier items without reducing overall revenue.

However, increased sales of particular dishes do not necessarily translate into reduced environmental impacts. A restaurant might sell more plant-based meals without knowing whether its environmental footprint has actually dropped. Similarly, smaller portions only reduce food waste if less food is actually discarded.

My review highlights the need to evaluate these outcomes together. Only 10 per cent of the studies in my review directly measured environmental outcomes, primarily food waste. None measured greenhouse gas emissions, resource consumption or broader environmental impacts.

Although 40 per cent examined financial outcomes such as sales and orders, these measures did not necessarily establish whether interventions were profitable. Just 10 per cent included follow-up assessments beyond the immediate intervention period.

The evidence points to promising approaches, but more comprehensive evaluation is needed to establish which interventions deliver the greatest environmental and commercial returns.

What needs to change

Restaurants should prioritize interventions that are both operationally practical and commercially viable.

Involving both owners and managers in designing changes can help ensure they reflect the realities of purchasing, food preparation and customer expectations. Studies involving restaurant stakeholders found that this approach made changes more practical and acceptable..

Low-cost options offer a starting point. Adjusting portions to reduce uneaten food, using appealing dish names, making plant-based dishes easier to find and reducing food waste were among the most promising strategies identified in my review.

Restaurants should also track food waste, ingredient costs, sales and customer responses to determine which changes deliver results. Ultimately, sustainable dining depends on reducing environmental impacts while maintaining customer satisfaction and commercial viability.