Arrell Research Chair in the Business of Food and Assistant Professor, Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics, University of Guelph

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am the Arrell Chair in the Business of Food and an Assistant Professor at the University of Guelph. I also holds an Adjunct Assistant Professor position at the University of Waterloo. I hold a PhD and MES in Sustainability Management and an MBA in Marketing. I also have over six years of managerial experience in the food service industry. My research focuses on promoting sustainable food systems, with a particular emphasis on sustainable eating behaviors and food businesses. I conduct both qualitative and quantitative research at the intersection of sustainability, marketing, and public health and is particularly interested in studying the promotion of sustainability through interventions and sustainable marketing.

I have published peer-reviewed articles in high quality journals as well as presentations at academic conference.

–present Assistant Professor, University of Guelph



2023 University of Waterloo, PhD in Sustainability Management

2018 University of Waterloo, MES in Sustainability Management

2016 University of Tehran, MBA - Marketing 2013 University of Tehran, BSc in Civil Engineering

Arrell Research Chair in the Business of Food

ExperienceEducationProfessional Memberships