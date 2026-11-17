MENAFN - The Conversation) For years, alarming headlines have warned that sperm counts are plummeting and humanity could be heading towards a fertility crisis. But new research suggests the picture is considerably more complicated.

A study published in September 2026 examined semen samples from 8,320 young Danish men collected over 26 years. Rather than finding a steady decline, the researchers reported that sperm counts had remained relatively stable between 1996 and 2022, with some modest improvements in recent years.

That doesn't mean everything is fine. More than a third of the men had at least one measure of semen quality below World Health Organization reference levels.

These findings contrast with an influential 2017 study reporting that sperm concentration among men in Western countries had fallen by more than half between 1973 and 2011. When the researchers expanded their analysis in 2022, they concluded that sperm counts were declining worldwide, with the rate of decline accelerating.

As a reproductive scientist specialising in sperm biology and male fertility, I've spent much of my career studying how sperm function and what influences their quality. In my book, Your Nuts: The Science of How They Work and What It Means for Your Fertility, I explore what sperm counts can tell us about reproductive health, and more importantly, what they cannot

So what is actually happening to human sperm numbers? Are they falling worldwide, or do trends differ between populations? And perhaps most importantly, what do sperm counts really tell us about male fertility?

Are sperm counts still falling?

While the results from the 2017 study appear alarming, more recent studies have continued to produce very different results.

A review published online in 2024 analysed research involving almost 12,000 US men. Its main analyses found no statistically significant decline in sperm concentration between 1970 and 2018. However, a modest decline emerged when researchers adjusted for both geographical region and fertility status.

Another 2024 study examined semen samples from prospective sperm donors in Denmark. Sperm concentration and total sperm count remained relatively stable between 2017 and 2022, although sperm motility, or how well sperm move, declined.

Between 2019 and 2022, the concentration of moving sperm fell by 16%, while the total number of moving sperm per ejaculate declined by 22%. This is important because sperm movement is another factor influencing the likelihood of conception.

Meanwhile, researchers in Ireland analysed more than 18,000 semen samples from over 15,000 men attending a fertility clinic between 2008 and 2023. They found that median sperm concentration increased by almost 23%, from 57 million to 70 million sperm per millilitre. However, the proportion of samples containing very low concentrations of sperm, or no sperm at all, remained relatively unchanged.

Taken together, these studies suggest that trends in semen quality can vary considerably between populations and regions. And this means that the question of whether sperm counts are declining globally is far from settled.

There are also important limitations. Studies involving sperm donors or fertility clinic patients may not reflect the wider population. Meanwhile, research examining long-term trends often relies on semen samples collected at different times and locations, sometimes using different methods.

These differences make comparisons difficult. The newer studies cannot simply cancel out the larger global analyses, but they demonstrate why interpreting changes in sperm counts requires caution.

Sperm count isn't the same as fertility

There is another problem with the extinction narrative: sperm count alone cannot tell us whether a man is fertile.

Semen analysis also considers sperm movement and shape, alongside other characteristics. Although very low sperm concentrations can reduce the likelihood of conception, they do not necessarily make pregnancy impossible.

Research into male contraception illustrates this. In trials of hormonal contraceptives, pregnancies occurred even when sperm concentrations had been suppressed to very low levels, including three million sperm per millilitre or less. Although the likelihood of conception was greatly reduced, it was not eliminated.

This demonstrates why sperm numbers cannot be treated as a simple dividing line between fertility and infertility.

There is also enormous natural variation in the number of sperm an individual man produces, including differences between samples collected from the same person.

In one study involving 329 men, researchers found considerable variation in semen measurements over time. Relying on a single sample could sometimes give a misleading picture of an individual's semen quality.

This is one reason current UK clinical guidance recommends repeat semen analysis when an initial result is abnormal.

It also illustrates the difficulty of determining whether sperm counts have fallen over several decades, particularly when the studies involved different populations and methods of collecting and analysing samples.

None of this means we should dismiss concerns about male reproductive health.

Male infertility is a significant health issue, and research into the environmental, lifestyle and medical factors that influence sperm production remains important. As the World Health Organization acknowledges, infertility affects millions of people worldwide, and male reproductive health deserves greater attention.

But the evidence doesn't support the idea that humanity is about to disappear because we're running out of sperm.

The dramatic headlines may have overstated the science. What they achieved, however, was to shine a much-needed light on male fertility, and that is a conversation worth having.

Strange Health is hosted by Katie Edwards and Dan Baumgardt. The executive producer is Gemma Ware, with editing and mixing by Anouk Millet. Artwork by Alice Mason.

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