Reader / Associate Professor in Reproductive Science, Manchester Metropolitan University

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Dr Michael Carroll is a Reader in Reproductive Science at Manchester Metropolitan University. Michael leads the MSc in Clinical Science, which is the academic portion for the national Scientist Training Programme for the training of the UKs clinical embryologists and andrologists.

Michael's research interest include reproductive cell biology, andrology, investigating lifestyle and environment effects on human sperm, evolutionary biology and the history of science. His text book, Clinical Reproductive Science | Wiley (ISBN: 978-1-118-97595-4), is essential reading for anyone interested in clinical reproductive science, clinical embryology, andrology and Assisted Reproductive Technology. He is the author of a popular science book: YOUR NUTS - The Science of How They Work and What it Means for Your Fertility. Published by FiachPress, 2026.

He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology, The Institute of Biomedical Science, The Linnean Society and Principle Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

2011–present Lecturer, Manchester Metropolitan University

2002 University of Newcastle, PhD

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