MENAFN - The Conversation) As a working mom of three kids, I spend a lot of time parenting. I also spend a lot of time coordinating insurance, physician and school forms and remembering passwords to six different school and sports portals. None of that is really parenting, and it's not paid work either, but it takes time away from both.

I'm also a political theorist who studies how institutional design affects people's daily lives. What many people characterize as unavoidable aspects of modern life actually provide important lessons about how various institutions are set up and who does the work to keep them functional.

Which institutions?

Most American families deal with multiple complex institutions every week: a personalized mix of health insurers and medical providers, schools, tax authorities, Social Security and benefits agencies, daycares and camps and other kid activities, and state and federal programs such as Medicaid or SNAP.

Each of these programs has its own logic, including specific rules, portals, databases, forms, deadlines and definitions. This variation creates subtle misalignments across programs that compound over time. The physician needs prior authorization from the insurer, but the insurer claims the doctor needs a specific form. Meanwhile, the school needs the doctor's document, and a benefits office might need proof that another agency already has in its system.

The people working to align all these systems are parents, often people with the least time and cognitive availability to handle the burden.

Political scientists Pamela Herd and Donald Moynihan of the Better Government Lab call this load administrative burden; that burden includes learning all the rules, figuring out how to comply with them, and then handling all the rippling demands that each individual task creates.

These burdens are not natural or inevitable. Instead, they're the result of the way people have designed our institutions. The good news is that it's possible to do things differently.

How did we get here?

Most institutions weren't intentionally designed with the user experience in mind. Instead, they're the result of piecemeal decisions over decades, often the result of a complex interplay of interest-group lobbying, political jockeying and public demands.

Employer-based health insurance resulted, in part, from fear of socialized medicine during World War II. Public schools grew out of local communities and then had layers of state and federal regulations piled on top. Bureaucracies at different levels and of different types rarely talk to each other or bother coordinating their rules and processes.

And most of these rules and processes aren't usually nefarious in intent. Documentation can prevent fraud, eligibility rules help allocate scarce resources, regulations can protect patients, and institutions have a vested interest in protecting themselves from mistakes and liability.

But each operates in isolation. The cracks are visible only to the person who has to navigate these silos – and that's often an overextended parent.

Who pays (more)?

It might seem like everyone bears the same administrative burdens, but they don't. Life administration hits some groups harder than others; women, people with disabilities and lower-income people all interact more frequently with these fragmented systems and are less able to absorb the costs of those interactions.

For a middle-class American on salary, an hour on hold is a nuisance. For a waitress working for tips, it's lost earnings or even lost employment. For many Americans, the administrative burden of applying for and proving eligibility for benefits is dramatic; the people who need these programs the most struggle to access them.

This is what researchers call a regressive effect in public policy, meaning that the costs hit hardest for those who can least afford it. Many institutions are effectively means-tested in reverse: The most vulnerable pay the most in terms of time, energy and money.

How to align fragmented systems

While there is no easy fix with institutions as complex as healthcare, education or public benefits, there are some options.

One useful model is universal design: the idea that we should build our environments – in this case, institutions – for people of different abilities from the start.

On the institutional front, this would mean more flexible hours to accommodate a range of users; a combination of email, phone and platform access; automatic enrollment or renewal when eligibility is already known; various plain language rules; and agencies sharing information, with permission, and working together to resolve conflicts between policies and rules so families aren't forced into the role of unpaid institutional coordinators. Much of this will require not just language rewrites but significant investment in new systems.

Michigan provides an example of reform working at scale. In 2018 the state consolidated benefit application forms across five programs, reducing length and complexity. The original combined application packet was an overwhelming 1,000 questions and over 64 pages long.

The streamlined application process, which could be completed in about 20 minutes, not only improved the process for those applying. It reduced errors, cut down worker processing time and saved caseworkers 200,000 hours per year, presumably saving tax dollars along the way. Reducing administrative burden across programs is one of the few policy reforms with almost no downside.

For now, many Americans are like fish swimming in polluted water. We know something's wrong, but we can't see the cause. The next time you're stuck on hold trying to fix a paperwork error with one agency before you can submit additional paperwork to another, it's worthwhile to remember that this experience isn't an inevitability of modern life. It's the result of design choices – or failure to make choices – that can be changed.