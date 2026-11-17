

Professor of Political Science and Associate Dean, Rochester Institute of Technology Distinguished Fellow, Institute for Humane Studies

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Lauren K. Hall is Professor of Political Science and Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and the author of the books Family and the Politics of Moderation (Baylor U. Press, 2014) and The Medicalization of Birth and Death (Johns Hopkins U. Press, 2019). She writes about political polarization and moderation at her Substack The Radical Moderate's Guide to Life:

She has a PhD in Political Science from Northern Illinois University (2007) and a BA in Philosophy from Binghamton University (2002).

–present Professor of Political Science, Rochester Institute of Technology

2026 Institute for Humane Studies, Distinguished Fellow for the Study of Liberalism and a Free Society



2019 The Medicalization of Birth and Death, Johns Hopkins University Press 2014 Family and the Politics of Moderation, Baylor University Press

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