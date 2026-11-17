MENAFN - The Conversation) Monsters are often used to represent mental health struggles, in both literature and film. These creatures often act as physical stand-ins for internal battles, giving shape to feelings that are usually invisible and hard to explain. By turning psychological distress into something audiences can see and react to, writers and filmmakers make those experiences easier to understand.

In the It franchise, the central monster is Pennywise the clown. In my research I seek to challenge the trivialisation of OCD by portraying the fear and complexity of living with the condition – and to deepen understanding of OCD themes through prose. While Stephen King's original 1986 novel includes a complex mythology, I have found that the 2017 and 2019 film adaptations simplify Pennywise into a figure that works surprisingly well as a metaphor for obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

OCD is a condition in which a person experiences intense intrusive thoughts, known as obsessions. In response, people with OCD perform repetitive behaviours or mental acts called compulsions, to reduce distress or prevent a feared outcome. OCD can manifest itself through a range of different themes, often focusing on what someone values or fears most. For example, a person might worry they are a bad person because they dwell on a moment when they were slightly rude, or fear that stepping on a crack could harm a family member.

Eddie Kaspbrak, one of the main protagonists of King's novel, experiences these kinds of compulsions. He has an intense fear of germs and illness that leads to a strong need for cleanliness, which he believes will prevent him from getting severe diseases.

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Eddie fits with one of the most recognisable sub-types of the condition: contamination. This is a form of OCD in which someone believes that something has become contaminated by germs, illness, or even moral impurity such as sin. In response, they may engage in compulsive behaviour like frequent hand-washing, excessive cleaning of surfaces, or avoiding places and people they perceive as contaminated.

OCD and Pennywise

Played by Bill Skarsgård in the films It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019), Pennywise's strength builds from his ability to get into people's heads. He feeds off the fear that grows through obsessions and remuneration. Remuneration is a compulsion in which a person repeatedly engages with intrusive thoughts, analysing them in an attempt to understand or resolve them. However this often makes the OCD cycle worse.

In It, the more the victim dwells on the fear, the stronger Pennywise becomes. This is similar to the way that when someone with OCD gives into their compulsions, their symptoms worsen.

Pennywise changes shape to match each child's deepest fear. As the children become more frightened, he grows larger and more threatening. This mirrors the OCD cycle, where fear and avoidance reinforce intrusive thoughts, making them feel increasingly real and impossible to ignore.

In It: Chapter Two, Mike (Isaiah Mustafa) – one of the original frightened children, now a grown man – suggests that Pennywise knows“what scares [children] the most” and uses it to“salt the meat”. In both the film and novel, Pennywise appeared to Eddie as a diseased leper, directly targeting his intense fear of illness and contamination.

In the novel, Eddie experiences intrusive thoughts in his mother's voice, something he calls his“mind-mother”. Eddie remembers his mother telling him he is“not like other people” and has“a very weak system,” reinforcing the idea that he is always at risk. Even after her death, her fears about sickness continue to control his behaviour. These internal warnings eventually become absurd in their extremity –“Eddie, get out of the taxi! They give you cancer!” – highlighting the exaggerated, catastrophic thinking typical of contamination OCD.

If Eddie's mother's voice represents his intrusive thoughts, then his inhaler (or his“aspirator”) is his compulsion. Even though, as an adult, he knows his inhaler was only ever a placebo, he still uses it in moments of stress. The irrationality of his fear doesn't make it feel any less real.

In the novel, Eddie's inhaler is repeatedly linked to violent imagery. In one section of the book, it is described like a weapon. Eddie stuffs it into his mouth and,“like miming suicide”, pulls“the trigger”. This unsettling comparison highlights how compulsions, while meant to provide relief, are harmful.

Later in the novel, Eddie's compulsion of using his inhaler, meant to provide mental relief, is personified as a cruel voice that threatens him:“this time I might just kill ya!” This suggests that compulsions can become as frightening as the intrusive thoughts they are meant to control. Even knowing this, Eddie instinctively reaches for the inhaler, trapped in the familiar cycle of fear and temporary relief.

Eddie fights Pennywise and OCD

During the novel's climax, Eddie turns his inhaler into a weapon against Pennywise, aiming it at the creature's eyes. As he does, he imagines his mother's voice warning him:“Don't go near that Thing, Eddie! Things like that give you cancer!” This moment is important because Eddie doesn't obey the intrusive thought – he challenges it. By using the object of his compulsion as a tool of resistance, Eddie symbolically pushes back against both his mother's control and his disorder.

The final confrontation in the film adaptation It: Chapter Two (2019) also reflects real therapeutic ideas. Unlike in the novel, Pennywise isn't defeated through brute force, but through psychological resistance.

The“losers” (as the kids describe themselves) insult and mock him, calling him“just a clown”. As they do, Pennywise physically shrinks and loses power. This mirrors Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), a therapy which encourages patients to let obsessions occur without completing the compulsion. Once Pennywise is no longer feared, he collapses, much like OCD loses its hold when compulsions are resisted.

It works as a striking metaphor for OCD. Each character is attacked through their deepest fears, and the more those fears are fixated on, the stronger Pennywise becomes. By turning intrusive thoughts into literal monsters, It captures the intensity of OCD's internal struggles and offers a deeper, more empathetic understanding of the disorder and its emotional weight.

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