I'm currently pursuing a PhD in Creative Writing, exploring authentic representations of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) through the lens of the horror genre. My research seeks to challenge the trivialisation of OCD as a“quirky” trait by portraying the genuine fear and complexity of living with the condition. I aim to deepen understanding of underrepresented and often misunderstood OCD themes through compelling and empathetic prose.

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