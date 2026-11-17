Some men are taking ice packs into saunas to protect their testicles from the heat. Others are shining red lights on their groins or eating raw butter in the hope of improving their sperm. There are even organised sperm races, with competitors and spectators.

Welcome to spermmaxxing, the latest online trend promising men ways to boost their sperm count and quality. It brings male fertility into the world of internet self-optimisation, where almost any part of the body can become a project.

But do these techniques actually work? And what can sperm count tell someone about their chances of becoming a parent?

In this episode of the Strange Health podcast, I investigate the claims with my co-host Dan Baumgardt, a practising GP and lecturer at the University of Bristol.

Our guest is Michael Carroll, a reproductive scientist at Manchester Metropolitan University and former NHS clinical embryologist. He helps us explore what the evidence says about sperm health, and where online advice gets ahead of the science.

Why an ice pack is not a fertility plan

Some spermmaxxing ideas begin with a grain of biological truth. Testicles generally need to be cooler than the rest of the body for sperm production to function normally, and repeated exposure to high temperatures may affect sperm quality. But that doesn't establish that strapping an ice pack to your groin while sitting in a sauna will improve fertility.

Red-light treatments are also being promoted online. Researchers have investigated how particular kinds of light affect sperm in laboratory conditions. Evidence that devices used at home improve men's chances of fathering a child, however, is lacking. As for a diet built around raw butter and animal products, an impressive-looking plate is no substitute for clinical evidence.

The interest in spermmaxxing is partly fuelled by reports of declining sperm counts. A major review found that average sperm counts fell in the populations it studied over several decades. But a sperm count on its own cannot tell you whether you can conceive. Doctors may also look at how well sperm move and their shape, alongside other aspects of reproductive health.

What happens when fertility becomes a competition?

Dan and I also take a detour into the history of sperm science, beginning with Antonie van Leeuwenhoek, who observed moving sperm through a microscope in 1677. Almost 350 years later, sperm racing has turned microscopic movement into an actual spectator event.

There's a serious subject beneath the spectacle. Male infertility can be distressing, and some causes need medical assessment rather than lifestyle experiments. We explore conditions such as varicocele, enlarged veins around the testicles, and azoospermia, when semen contains no sperm, as well as the treatments that may help.

Listen to the episode to discover what spermmaxxing gets right, where its claims fall short and what men concerned about their fertility can do instead.

Have you seen a strange health trend you'd like us to investigate? Email .... The stranger the question, the better.

Strange Health is hosted by Katie Edwards and Dan Baumgardt. The executive producer is Gemma Ware, with editing and mixing by Anouk Millet. Artwork by Alice Mason.

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