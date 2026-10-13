Katie Edwards
- Commissioning Editor, Health + Medicine and Host of Strange Health podcast, The Conversation
Dr Katie Edwards is a commissioning health editor at The Conversation UK and co-host of the Strange Health podcast. She previously worked as an academic, specialising in religion and popular culture. She is author of Speaking Up (Profile Books, 2027).Experience
- 2021–2024 Honorary Research Fellow, University of Chester 2014–2020 Senior lecturer in the School of English, University of Sheffield 2017–2020 Co-director of The Shiloh Project, University of Sheffield 2014–2019 Director of the Sheffield Institute for Interdisciplinary Biblical Studies, University of Sheffield 2012–2014 Lecturer in the Bible in Contemporary Culture, University of Sheffield
- 2008 University of Sheffield, PhD
- 2018 Rape Culture, Gender Violence, and Religion: Christian Perspectives, Palgrave Macmillan 2018 Rape Culture, Gender Violence, and Religion: Biblical Perspectives, Palgrave Macmillan 2018 Rape Culture, Gender Violence, and Religion: Interdisciolinary Perspectives, Palgrave Macmillan 2015 Rethinking Biblical Literacy, Bloomsbury 2012 Admen and Eve: The Bible in Contemporary Advertising,
- 2018 Gender-based Violence Role: Co-Investigator Funding Source: Arts and Humanities Research Council 2018 Using Religious Imagery in Popular Culture to to explore and challenge everyday sexism, sexual harassment and abuse together with secondary school students Role: Co-investigator Funding Source: White Rose Collaboration Fund
Senate Award Fellow
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