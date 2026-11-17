MENAFN - The Conversation) Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke on Tuesday sought to remove yet another political irritant, when he announced an overhaul of the government's new rules for working holiday makers.

The government was following a course that has many names. John Howard's chief of staff Arthur Sinodinos famously used to talk about scraping off“barnacles”. The media loves the label“backflips”. Anthony Albanese would no doubt prefer the more benign-sounding“changing our position”.

It all amounts to one thing – cutting or limiting losses when a decision becomes a severe political problem. A policy decision is announced, there's a backlash from vested interests and or the wider community. The government hangs tough for a while, then it gives in and modifies or abandons its original plan. Sometimes trouble in the Senate is in the mix. Sometimes change follows consultations.

Politically, the trick is, in the words of The Gambler,

On backpackers, Burke is stepping away from details of his original version while insisting the regions will be better off under his revamp, but the Overseas Net Migration (NOM) won't be affected.

Under his latest model, the number of first year backpackers has been slowed, but the number allowed a third year is increased, while the number of hours worked in the regions will be boosted overall. The ballot announced originally has been modified and renamed an“invitation”.

The opposition sees a con. Time will tell whether the policy works, in terms of labour force and the politics.

The point is, the government came under pressure from stakeholders and the present mood is to respond where possible, rather than let unpopular decisions fester.

It was the same on a very different front: the sell-off of surplus defence properties. There was a hoo-ha about the planned sale of the historic Victoria Barracks in Sydney, with Defence Minister Richard Marles misjudging the mood when he said,“It's not my priority to see Defence manage the oldest wine cellar in Australia. It's nice that it's at Victoria Barracks Sydney, but it's not core interest in terms of defending the country.”

After a campaign against the sale, the government declared Victoria Barracks and some other high-profile properties were to be taken off the list.

Earlier, after a big campaign from critics, the government retreated from a proposed $5,000 cap on support for allied health services for veterans.

The budget tax changes have seen plenty of concessions made.

When the Australian Taxation Office announced it would ban the use of credit cards to pay tax bills, the government backed it for a while, then stepped in to cover the cost of delaying the measure until mid next year while there were further consultations. You can bet there will be some workaround at the least.

In October, the government retreated from a plan to split disaster recover funding with the states on a 50-50 basis, which would have left them worse off.

The big outstanding decision with a question mark over its durability is the budget measure that will cut the extra rebate older Australians get on their private health insurance cover. The Greens say they will only pass it if pensioners are excluded. The saving is put at $3 billion over the budget period; a carve out of pensioners would take $1.6 billion.

The government has to decide whether to try to stare down the Greens, at the risk of forfeiting all the savings, or get what it can by compromising.

Many backtracks cost the budget a greater or lesser amount. In the case of the health insurance rebate, there would be a cost in retreating – and an even bigger one, if the Greens held out, in not retreating.

As the words of the song go,