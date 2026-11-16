MENAFN - The Conversation) What if New Zealanders don't get a new government for Christmas?

It's a common question after an inconclusive election that hinges on final results, due on November 27, and a possible recalculation of seat numbers.

An election is competitive, but the government-formation process that follows calls for dialogue and compromise to achieve stable agreements that serve the country. Cross-party collaboration is exactly what the proportional representation system was intended to encourage.

For the time being, New Zealand is under a caretaker government led by incumbent Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. It's unclear who will lead the next government or when coalition agreements will be signed.

There's one hard deadline: parliament must assemble by January 14, whether or not a new government has been sworn in. Ideally, things would be resolved by that date.

But suppose one or two parties refuse to compromise and no one has a majority. There's been much talk – not all of it helpful – about a“hung parliament” and even a fresh election.

In fact, New Zealand's constitutional conventions provide ample scope for political negotiations to arrive at a governance arrangement, supported by a majority in the House of Representatives.

And there are strong incentives for the parties to preserve stable government. Any party blamed for a return to the polls is likely to be punished by voters, so it's in all their interests to make it work.

3 possible pathways

A temporary deadlock does not necessarily mean a fresh election. The question of who will govern can be settled in the debating chamber.

After the 1928 election, for instance, the incumbent Reform government lost a no-confidence vote in the house and a minority United government (holding fewer than half the seats) took office – with the support of both parties' natural adversary, the Labour Party.

If an impasse occurs this summer, Luxon's caretaker government remains in office. But because some ministers lost their seats in the election and their warrants expire by December 4, there would likely be a cabinet reshuffle.

What happens if deadlocks in coalition negotiations mean no new government can be sworn in by the time the new parliament assembles?

Members of parliament would choose a speaker (who may be from any party) at the first meeting. The Address in Reply debate is then the occasion for a confidence vote.

That vote may reveal the incumbent coalition government has lost the confidence of the house and would have to resign. Then again, it may not. Here are the possible pathways.

the three parties of Luxon's caretaker government (assuming there's been no split among them) hold a majority of seats and can defeat any motion of no confidence, in which case they continue to govern the parties of the caretaker government don't hold a majority but defeat the no-confidence motion anyway because a fourth party abstains or votes in their favour, in which case the coalition may continue to govern for the time being

the parties of the caretaker government don't hold a majority and they lose the no-confidence motion, in which case the prime minister tenders his resignation to Governor-General Cindy Kiro.

No need for the 'nuclear option'

If the incumbent government resigns, the governor general would expect a workable coalition to be found as soon as possible, and to publish its agreements so a new administration can be sworn in.

That means, in effect, a change of government without another election. A new coalition government could be led by Luxon or Labour's Crhis Hipkins (or, for all we know, any other MP).

What if an alternative administration that commands the confidence of the house can't be put together?

If the governor-general is left without“responsible advisers” (that is, government ministers), and no prime minister-designate appears to have the confidence of the house, she may have to use reserve powers to dissolve the parliament and sign the writ for a fresh election.

That“nuclear option” hasn't been necessary before in New Zealand. It's a generally accepted convention that the governor-general should not be put in a position that requires the use of reserve powers.

If an early dissolution and election are ever necessary, they should be called for by the political parties, or by a majority of MPs. That way, the decision is transparently theirs and the governor-general's non-political constitutional role is protected.

The politicians are then accountable to the people for having failed to form a stable government – and will be judged at the ballot boxes. That may only make it harder to form a new government, however.

A majority can always be found, when the will is there. The governor-general must always have responsible advisers and the people need stable government – even if that government isn't what most people would have wanted.

Stable government can take time

Forming a new government can take a long time and prolonged periods of caretaker government have happened elsewhere.

Belgium holds the world record. Culturally and politically divided between Flemish-speaking Flanders and French-speaking Wallonia, it has seen radical left- and right-wing parties grow, causing problems in forming majority governments.

In 2010-11, the country went 589 days without forming a new federal government. In September 2020, a seven-party coalition agreement ended a record 652 days of caretaker government. Despite this, life went on and public administration continued.

But it's not best practice to have a caretaker or minority government battling from one confidence vote to the next and struggling to get the votes to pass a budget.

It's far preferable that enough parties sign coalition agreements to ensure majority support for the full parliamentary term. If they can't, public confidence declines, the parties argue more, and it only gets harder next time.

If the political actors behave responsibly and make some compromises, they could have this job wrapped up by Christmas.