Research Associate, Public Policy Institute, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

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Grant Duncan has taught political theory and public policy at university level. His most recent books are The Problem of Political Trust: A Conceptual Reformulation (Routledge 2019), How to Rule? The Arts of Government from Antiquity to the Present (Routledge, 2022), and Government and Political Trust: The Quest for Positive Public Administration (Routledge, 2024). He is an active commentator on public affairs and is currently working on the topic of political leaders and leadership.



2024–present Visiting Scholar in Politics, City St Georges, University of London

2025–2025 Teaching Fellow, University of Auckland 1993–2023 Associate professor, Massey University

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