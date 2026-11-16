MENAFN - The Conversation) A woman who reported she was in a relationship with and raped by Russell Brand when she was 16 has called for changes to the United Kingdom's age-of-consent laws.

Mia Latter has advocated for a staggered age of consent. This would prevent significantly older adults from having sexual relationships with 16- and 17-year-olds.

Her calls have prompted renewed debate about whether the law adequately protects teenagers from sexual abuse – particularly where substantial differences in age, experience and power exist.

Staggered age-of-consent laws may provide additional protections and deserve careful consideration – in Australia as well as the UK. But protecting young people requires more than changing the age at which consent becomes legal.

What does Australian law say?

In Australia, the legal age of consent is 16 in most states and territories. In South Australia and Tasmania it's 17.

Once someone reaches this age, they can legally consent to sexual activity with an adult of any age, provided consent is freely given and no other restrictions apply.

Australian laws already recognise some power imbalances. There are additional protections for young people under the care or authority of adults, such as teachers.

Several states also have“close-in-age” exceptions. This recognises that consensual sexual activity between younger teenagers of similar ages should not necessarily be criminalised.

In Victoria, for example, a close in age defence may apply to consensual sexual activity involving someone aged 12–15 and a partner no more than two years older.

These provisions attempt to balance protecting young people from exploitation, while recognising their developing sexual agency.

However, not all young people are afforded this agency. Queensland, for example, criminalises sexual activities with some disabled people regardless of their age.

What do we know about young people's experiences?

The latest Australian Secondary Students and Sexual Health survey shows young people typically become sexually active around 15–16.

Most have partners of similar ages. But a small proportion report substantially older partners.

International research shows adolescents who are substantially younger than their romantic partner may be more likely to experience sexual violence and poorer sexual or reproductive health outcomes. This includes sexually transmissible infections and unwanted pregnancies.

These associations raise concerns about exploitation. Young people may have less experience establishing boundaries or fewer financial and social resources within relationships with older partners.

But these associations don't establish that age differences themselves cause violence.

Age of consent laws must also consider potential unintended consequences. This includes whether young people might avoid sexual health care or disclosing harmful experiences for fear of criminalising their partners.

What's proposed in the UK?

The UK Campaign group Close the Consent Gap wants to make it illegal for much older people to have sexual relationships 16- and 17-year olds.

It proposes a model of“staggered consent”. This would prevent 16-year-olds having a sexual relationship with anyone older than 19. Someone aged 17 would be prohibited from a relationship with anyone older than 20.

The UK government says it will now discuss staggering the age of consent.

Such an approach might also be considered in Australia, where significant age differences create opportunities for exploitation.

Changing the law is not enough

But age alone cannot determine whether a relationship is coercive.

Sexual violence also occurs between similarly aged young people and reaching the legal age of consent does not eliminate power imbalances.

Read more: 7 red flags your teen might be in an abusive relationship – and 6 signs it's escalating

Importantly, we already have laws criminalising sexual activity without consent. Yet significant barriers remain to holding perpetrators and institutions accountable.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, just 7.7% of women who experienced sexual assault by a male perpetrator in the preceding decade contacted police about their most recent incident.

Victim-survivors may fear disbelief, blame, retaliation or further trauma. These barriers reflect broader social attitudes and institutional practices that shape whose experiences are recognised and taken seriously.

Changing the law alone cannot address these barriers if victim-survivors cannot safely access support or justice.

Prevention must address power, not just age

Consent does not occur in a vacuum. It is shaped by socialisation, gender dynamics, social expectations, financial dependence, institutional authority and other power imbalances. These exist across all relationships.

Comprehensive relationships and sex education is therefore essential. Yet there are persistent gaps in teacher preparedness, professional learning and institutional support.

We need a more consistent, adequately resourced national approach to relationship and sex education. This should be trauma-informed, culturally responsive, LGBTQA+ inclusive and accessible to all young people.

Responsibility cannot rest solely with young people to recognise and resist exploitation. We also need accessible supports that respond appropriately to disclosures and justice systems that reduce barriers to accountability.

Finally, we need to ask whether our governments, institutions and communities are doing enough to prevent abuse and hold perpetrators accountable.