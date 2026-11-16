Sarah Vrankovich
- Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
Sarah Vrankovich (She/Her) is a Research Fellow at the Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society (ARCSHS) at La Trobe University. She is an emerging expert in sexual violence and strengths-based approaches to preventing gender-based violence.Experience
- 2024–present Postdoctoral research fellow, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University 2020–2024 PhD Candidate, RMIT University 2022–2024 Research officer, Curtin University
- 2024 RMIT University, PhD 2019 Curtin University, Bachelor of Psychology with Honours
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