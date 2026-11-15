MENAFN - The Conversation) With Victoria's state election less than two weeks away, both major parties have proposed new ways to address youth crime and improve community safety.

Read more: With two weeks to go, the Victorian election is the Coalition's to lose

Opposition Leader Jess Wilson has proposed introducing youth justice boot camps, while Labor Premier Ben Carroll has announced a $204 million mandatory rehabilitation scheme

What does the evidence tell us about whether these approaches actually work?

What are the parties proposing?

The Coalition proposes converting the former Dhurringile Prison, near Shepparton in northern Victoria, into a boot camp for offenders aged 14 to 17. The prison closed in 2024 due to a drop in demand for minimum-security beds.

Under Wilson's plan, courts could send young people there instead of imposing a community corrections order or another custodial sentence.

Participants would follow strict daily routines involving farm work, cleaning, maintenance, cooking and education.

Wilson said the program would instil discipline and respect, teach practical skills and give young offenders a second chance.

Under Labor's proposed“mandatory therapeutic orders”, young people convicted of lower and mid-level offences (including theft, property damage and minor assaults) could be detained in secure residential facilities for up to 12 months.

They would be required to participate in education, drug and alcohol treatment, mental health support and practical life skills programs.

Carroll describes it as“tough love”, arguing rehabilitation should not be optional.

Both parties argue their plans will help prevent further offending and make communities safer. But they take different approaches. Wilson's proposal focuses on discipline and responsibility, while Carroll's places greater emphasis on therapeutic rehabilitation.

Despite these differences, both proposals involve removing young people from their communities and placing them in residential facilities. This includes some who might otherwise receive community-based sentences.

This comes with risks. Bringing young offenders together can reinforce offending behaviour, while removing them from their families, schools and communities can disrupt the relationships and support that can help them stay out of trouble.

A recent test case in Queensland

Queensland trialled youth justice boot camps between 2013 and 2015. In the program, young people participated in structured daily activities, physical challenges, education and behavioural development. They were expected to follow routines and rules, with the intention of developing discipline, responsibility and skills to support their return to the community.

However, an independent evaluation by KPMG identified significant problems with the program design, implementation and costs.

The evaluation found some young people and their families reported improvements in confidence, behaviour and the ability to follow routines, but these benefits did not necessarily translate into reduced offending.

Of the 35 young people who completed the program, 24 went on to re-offend. Re-offending was highest among those who did not receive support to reintegrate into their communities.

This highlights the importance of helping young people reconnect with their families and communities, rather than simply focusing on what happens during their time in a residential program.

Queensland subsequently discontinued the boot camps.

In September this year, Queensland introduced its“Circuit Breaker” sentencing initiative. This program combines structured residential programs with rehabilitation and practical activities. Victoria's Coalition has identified it as a model for its boot camps.

However, Queensland's new program is framed around therapeutic rehabilitation. Wilson's emphasis on discipline, routine and personal responsibility suggests a greater focus on the traditional boot camp approach.

In any case, it is too early to determine whether the new Queensland approach will reduce re-offending.

So what actually works?

Young people don't necessarily need to be placed in these types of programs to get the support they need to stop offending.

In fact, the research shows that removing young people from their families, schools and communities can disrupt the very relationships and protective factors that support their rehabilitation. Community-based interventions can address offending behaviour, while allowing young people to maintain these important connections.

Traditional boot camps emphasise discipline, physical training and strict behavioural control. While some programs have improved participants' attitudes, physical fitness or behaviour, these improvements have not consistently translated into reduced offending after release.

Therapeutic programs offer more hope. These focus on addressing the underlying factors that contribute to offending. The programs can include cognitive behavioural therapy, family-based interventions, and substance use, mental health and education support.

Research shows these approaches can reduce re-offending. However, their effectiveness depends on program design, appropriate targeting and implementation.

Solutions or just tough talk?

While both major parties are promising to make Victoria safer, we should be asking whether the proposals:

provide the right support address the factors contributing to offending help young people successfully return to their communities are supported by evidence.

If the answers to the above aren't“yes”, then they're likely just more cases of politicians talking tough on crime, with little evidence to lean on.