Joel Robert Mcgregor
- Senior Lecturer, Criminology, Swinburne University of Technology
Joel Robert McGregor is a Senior Lecturer in Criminology at Swinburne University of Technology. He is interested in the systems and services that support individuals after involvement with the justice and care systems, with a specific interest in young people and their workers.Experience
- 2025–present Senior Lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology 2021–2024 Lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology 2018–2021 Associate Lecturer, University of Newcastle
- 2019 University of Newcastle, PhD in Sociology/Anthropology
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