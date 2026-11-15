MENAFN - The Conversation) “I was handcuffed to a belt and my legs were shackled. Because I was classified as a serious violent offender, they [medical staff] had to try and ultrasound around this big frickin' belly chain.”

Liliana* was approximately ten weeks pregnant when she first entered Victoria's maximum security women's prison. She experienced her entire pregnancy and gave birth to her son, Noah, behind bars.

Her experience is not unique. In Victoria, and in other Australia states, imprisoned women are giving birth and recovering from birth while restrained to hospital beds.

But the practice violates the basic human rights of pregnant women and puts their health at risk.

Birth behind bars

We don't know a lot about how many women give birth in prison, or what happens to them during and following childbirth. My new research looked at these issues in Victoria.

I interviewed 26 participants, including prison officers, prison program staff, lawyers, community-based service providers and women who had been pregnant or given birth in prison. I wanted to understand what services and supports are available during pregnancy and following birth.

Participants described the use of“closeting chains”, where women are shackled to their beds by their ankles, with chains long enough to allow for movement.

One participant described a woman being“shackled to the bottom of the bed and handcuffed. She was shackled with her legs splayed to be able to give birth, and she wasn't able to have any dignity”.

Prison officers are always present during childbirth. Sometimes they are inside the birthing suite, but they can also be stationed outside a woman's room.

In my research, the use of shackles during and following birth was justified on the basis that these women may pose a risk to themselves or other people.

One of the most common reasons provided was that women may try to escape from the hospital. This was a particular concern where child protection authorities had decided that a woman was not allowed to keep her baby following birth.

As one participant described:

Ongoing concerns

This is not a new issue. In 2017, the Victorian ombudsman identified the use of shackles during pregnancy and childbirth as a significant concern in Victorian's maximum security women's prison.

More recently, a review commissioned by the federal government identified the use of shackles during childbirth as an example of“certain procedures” that“inhibit access, quality or delivery of health care”.

While acknowledging this practice“causes harm and distress”, Labor and the Coalition blocked independent Senator Lidia Thorpe's federal bill to ban this practice in October, claiming it was a state issue.

The United Nations has criticised the Australian government's response.

What are the laws?

Very little is known about pregnancy or childbirth in Australian prisons, but best estimates suggest that between 2% and 6% of women will be pregnant during a period of incarceration, with higher estimates among First Nations women.

The use of shackles during pregnancy, childbirth and immediately following the birth of a baby is not banned anywhere in Australia. The Guiding Principles for Corrections in Australia states that“instruments of restraint are not used on prisoners during and immediately following childbirth”. Pregnancy is not explicitly mentioned in that document.

Most state and territory correctional policies on the use of shackles are not publicly available. The ones that are available allow for the use of restraints“with approval from the prison general manager, and in exceptional circumstances only”.

A violation of human rights

Shackling women during pregnancy, childbirth or post-birth is a violation of human rights.

It contravenes key provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, including the prohibition against torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment (Article 7) and the presumption that all incarcerated people should be treated with humanity and respect (Article 10).

It also contravenes the UN Rules on the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-Custodial Measures for Women Offenders (known as“the Bangkok Rules”), which stipulate that instruments of restraint shall not be used during labour, childbirth or immediately after birth.

As a signatory to both conventions, Australia has a responsibility to uphold these principles.

Shackles during pregnancy, childbirth and post-birth can also pose significant health and medical risks to the mother and her unborn and/or newborn child.

This use of restraints is widely opposed by peak medical bodies, including the Congress of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Nurses and Midwives.

It is a visibly degrading practice that causes significant trauma and distress at a time when women are already vulnerable.

The impacts on First Nations women, and women from other racialised backgrounds, is likely to be even more severe.

There is no evidence, either nationally or internationally, that imprisoned women pose an elevated“flight risk” during or following birth, nor that they pose an unacceptable risk to the safety of others while in hospital. Evidence instead shows it's time to ban this degrading and unsafe practice.

* All names have been changed to protect privacy.