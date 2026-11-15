Dr Tatiana Corrales is a Senior Research Fellow in the Law and Justice Hub at the Jumbunna Institute for Indigenous Education and Research. Tatiana has extensive experience undertaking research across industry and academia, focussing on therapeutic residential care, youth and adult criminal legal systems and the criminalisation of children in care. Her research focusses specifically on the intersection of carceral systems and their impacts on vulnerable families and communities.

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