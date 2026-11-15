MENAFN - The Conversation) For the second time this year, Wall Street is preparing for a blockbuster stock market debut. Shares in Anthropic – the company behind the Claude artificial intelligence (AI) models – are due to start trading on the US NASDAQ stock exchange on Thursday, US time.

As with the SpaceX listing earlier this year, everyday Australian investors can be part of the action. They have until 5pm (AEDT) on Tuesday to apply for shares in Anthropic at the offer price.

Doing so doesn't guarantee they'll get the full amount they apply for – or any shares at all. According to Bloomberg, bankers say the offer is about six times oversubscribed.

That matters, because who gets shares at the offer price largely decides who makes money. Decades of US data show most of the gains from tech floats go to those who are allocated shares at the offer price, and that is rarely small investors. Those who buy only after the shares start trading have tended to do worse.

Who makes money from tech floats?

An initial public offering, or IPO, is when a private company first sells shares to the public. Australia is one of only a few places outside the US where retail investors can apply.

Anthropic plans to sell 825 million shares at US$70–$78 each (A$104–$115), under the ticker“ANT”.

Not everyone pays the same price, though. Before trading starts, shares are sold at a fixed“offer price” to investors who applied – mostly big institutional investors, plus some everyday investors through brokers. Once the shares list, anyone can buy them on the stock market, at whatever price buyers and sellers agree on.

When demand is strong, that price often jumps. The rise from the offer price to the end of the first day's trading is known as the“pop”.

University of Florida finance professor Jay Ritter has tracked more than 9,000 American floats since 1980. Tech floats have jumped 31% on average between the offer price and the first day's close.

'Pops' and drops

In 2020, Wall Street saw a“frenzy” of tech floats, with some extraordinary pops. Shares in Airbnb, for example, more than doubled on day one. Since then, banks have been pricing the biggest deals more cautiously, though average pops remain large.

What happens after day one is much less exciting. Leave out the dot-com bubble, and tech shares bought at the offer price beat the US share market by about 26 percentage points over the next three years.

Bought at the first day's closing price, they trailed it by about five percentage points. Almost all the gain was the pop.

Why small investors miss out

When a float is popular, orders outstrip the number of shares offered and applications get scaled back.

Informed investors, often big institutions, pile into the good deals and avoid the bad ones. US evidence shows institutions are given more shares in the floats that jump most on day one.

Academic research has called the result the“winner's curse”. Small investors only get a sliver of the floats that do well, but everything they asked for in the ones that flop.

In addition to the stock market listing, Anthropic has also arranged to sell US$26 billion worth of shares through private placements to Google, Nvidia, Microsoft and other tech giants.

And importantly, Anthropic is selling only a small slice of the company. Including the side deal, it is set to raise about US$87 billion, which values the whole company at about US$1.4 trillion once all shares and options are counted.

This would slightly exceed the record US$85.7 billion raised by SpaceX in its June float, even though SpaceX's opening valuation was higher (US$1.77 trillion).

The fine print

According to the US prospectus, only about 6% of Anthropic's shares will be sold in the float. Existing investors and staff hold nearly all the rest and have agreed not to sell for up to a year.

Shareholders will have little power, as a trust and a company controlled by the founders are expected to elect the whole board.

Anthropic's revenue rocketed from US$4.6 billion in 2025 to US$33.2 billion in the first nine months of this year. However, the company still made an operating loss of US$1.3 billion. It has also committed to about US$901 billion of future spending, mostly on computing power.

There'll be no dividends for now, so investors only make money if the share price goes up. The shares trade only on Nasdaq and only in US dollars, so currency swings will also impact any returns for Australians.

The timing worries some. Anthropic is chasing a record float just as AI funding is starting to dry up, and there are signs investors are already losing faith in the AI story.

Read more: Shares in this data centre company are down 40% as investors lose faith in the AI story

Keeping a level head

Many investors do little homework. One recent US study of investors' web browsing found the typical person spends about six minutes researching a stock before trading it, looking mostly at price charts and analysts' views rather than risk.

Six minutes isn't much time to size up a loss-making company worth around US$1.4 trillion.

Anthropic may well turn out to be a great company. Whether it's a good buy is a separate question. History says the gains go mostly to whoever gets in at the offer price, and small investors rarely get much.

Disclaimer: this is general information only and not to be taken as financial advice.